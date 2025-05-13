Senate Bill 741 Printer's Number 802
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 802
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
741
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, KEEFER, BROWN, ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN,
PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD, COMITTA, DUSH, SCHWANK,
STEFANO, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, FLYNN AND KANE,
MAY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in assault, providing for the offense
of unauthorized use of electronic tracking device.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2709.2. Unauthorized use of electronic tracking device.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of
unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device when the
person installs or places an electronic tracking device without
consent, or causes an electronic tracking device to be installed
or placed on the person or property of another person without
consent, and uses the electronic tracking device to track the
location or movement of the other person within this
Commonwealth.
(b) Exceptions.--The provisions of this section shall not
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
