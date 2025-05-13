Senate Bill 741 Printer's Number 802

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 802

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

741

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, KEEFER, BROWN, ROBINSON, LAUGHLIN,

PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, J. WARD, COMITTA, DUSH, SCHWANK,

STEFANO, FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, FLYNN AND KANE,

MAY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 13, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in assault, providing for the offense

of unauthorized use of electronic tracking device.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2709.2. Unauthorized use of electronic tracking device.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of

unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device when the

person installs or places an electronic tracking device without

consent, or causes an electronic tracking device to be installed

or placed on the person or property of another person without

consent, and uses the electronic tracking device to track the

location or movement of the other person within this

Commonwealth.

(b) Exceptions.--The provisions of this section shall not

