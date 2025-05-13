Senate Bill 664 Printer's Number 804
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 804
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
664
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, PICOZZI AND VOGEL, MAY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1996 (P.L.1478, No.190),
entitled "An act relating to the recycling and reuse of waste
tires; providing for the proper disposal of waste tires and
the cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing investment tax
credits for utilizing waste tires; providing remediation
grants for the cleanup of tire piles and for pollution
prevention programs for small business and households;
establishing the Small Business and Household Pollution
Prevention Program and management standards for small
business hazardous waste; providing for a household hazardous
waste program and for grant programs; making appropriations;
and making repeals," in waste tire recycling, providing for
replacement tires.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 19, 1996 (P.L.1478, No.190),
entitled "An act relating to the recycling and reuse of waste
tires; providing for the proper disposal of waste tires and the
cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing investment tax credits
for utilizing waste tires; providing remediation grants for the
cleanup of tire piles and for pollution prevention programs for
small business and households; establishing the Small Business
and Household Pollution Prevention Program and management
standards for small business hazardous waste; providing for a
