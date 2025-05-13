Submit Release
Senate Bill 664 Printer's Number 804

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 804

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

664

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, PICOZZI AND VOGEL, MAY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MAY 13, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1996 (P.L.1478, No.190),

entitled "An act relating to the recycling and reuse of waste

tires; providing for the proper disposal of waste tires and

the cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing investment tax

credits for utilizing waste tires; providing remediation

grants for the cleanup of tire piles and for pollution

prevention programs for small business and households;

establishing the Small Business and Household Pollution

Prevention Program and management standards for small

business hazardous waste; providing for a household hazardous

waste program and for grant programs; making appropriations;

and making repeals," in waste tire recycling, providing for

replacement tires.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 19, 1996 (P.L.1478, No.190),

entitled "An act relating to the recycling and reuse of waste

tires; providing for the proper disposal of waste tires and the

cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing investment tax credits

for utilizing waste tires; providing remediation grants for the

cleanup of tire piles and for pollution prevention programs for

small business and households; establishing the Small Business

and Household Pollution Prevention Program and management

standards for small business hazardous waste; providing for a

