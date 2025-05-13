Senate Bill 756 Printer's Number 796
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 796
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
756
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, K. WARD, PITTMAN, BROWN AND LAUGHLIN,
MAY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
MAY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 4 (Amusements), 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42
(Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in fantasy contests, further providing
for definitions, for general and specific powers of board and
for prohibitions; in general provisions relating to gaming,
further providing for legislative intent and for definitions;
in Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, further providing for
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board established, for general
and specific powers, for license or permit application
hearing process and public input hearings, for regulatory
authority of board, for number of slot machines, for reports
of board and for license or permit prohibition; in licensees,
further providing for Category 4 slot machine license, for
divestiture of disqualifying applicant, for manufacturer
licenses, for gaming service provider, for nongaming service
provider, for occupation permit application, for slot machine
testing and certification standards, for slot machine
accounting controls and audits and for renewals; in table
games, further providing for regulatory authority and for
table game device and associated equipment testing and
certification standards; in interactive gaming, further
providing for internal, administrative and accounting
controls, for interactive games and interactive gaming
devices and associated equipment testing and certification
standards; in sports wagering, further providing for
definitions; in revenues, further providing for slot machine
licensee deposits and for transfers from State Gaming Fund;
in administration and enforcement, repealing provisions
relating to political influence, further providing for
investigations and enforcement, for prohibited acts and
penalties and for liquor licenses at licensed facilities; in
fingerprinting, further providing for submission of
fingerprints and photographs; in miscellaneous provisions
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.