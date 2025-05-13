Senate Bill 756 Printer's Number 796

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 796

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

756

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, K. WARD, PITTMAN, BROWN AND LAUGHLIN,

MAY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MAY 13, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 4 (Amusements), 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42

(Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in fantasy contests, further providing

for definitions, for general and specific powers of board and

for prohibitions; in general provisions relating to gaming,

further providing for legislative intent and for definitions;

in Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, further providing for

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board established, for general

and specific powers, for license or permit application

hearing process and public input hearings, for regulatory

authority of board, for number of slot machines, for reports

of board and for license or permit prohibition; in licensees,

further providing for Category 4 slot machine license, for

divestiture of disqualifying applicant, for manufacturer

licenses, for gaming service provider, for nongaming service

provider, for occupation permit application, for slot machine

testing and certification standards, for slot machine

accounting controls and audits and for renewals; in table

games, further providing for regulatory authority and for

table game device and associated equipment testing and

certification standards; in interactive gaming, further

providing for internal, administrative and accounting

controls, for interactive games and interactive gaming

devices and associated equipment testing and certification

standards; in sports wagering, further providing for

definitions; in revenues, further providing for slot machine

licensee deposits and for transfers from State Gaming Fund;

in administration and enforcement, repealing provisions

relating to political influence, further providing for

investigations and enforcement, for prohibited acts and

penalties and for liquor licenses at licensed facilities; in

fingerprinting, further providing for submission of

fingerprints and photographs; in miscellaneous provisions

