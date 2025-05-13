Senate Bill 680 Printer's Number 806

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 806

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

680

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, MAY 13, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 13, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 17, 2024 (P.L.846, No.74), entitled "An

act prohibiting the enforcement of certain noncompete

covenants entered into by health care practitioners and

employers and providing for a study by the Health Care Cost

Containment Council," further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "health care practitioner" in

section 3 of the act of July 17, 2024 (P.L.846, No.74), known as

the Fair Contracting for Health Care Practitioners Act, is

amended by adding paragraphs to read:

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Health care practitioner." The following:

* * *

(6) An individual who practices speech-language

pathology under the act of December 21, 1984 (P.L.1253,

