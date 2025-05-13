Senate Bill 680 Printer's Number 806
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
680
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, MAY 13, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 13, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 17, 2024 (P.L.846, No.74), entitled "An
act prohibiting the enforcement of certain noncompete
covenants entered into by health care practitioners and
employers and providing for a study by the Health Care Cost
Containment Council," further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "health care practitioner" in
section 3 of the act of July 17, 2024 (P.L.846, No.74), known as
the Fair Contracting for Health Care Practitioners Act, is
amended by adding paragraphs to read:
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Health care practitioner." The following:
* * *
(6) An individual who practices speech-language
pathology under the act of December 21, 1984 (P.L.1253,
