Paris Terminal Deploys Reefer Runner 5G to Advance Sustainable River Logistics and Cold Chain Visibility

PARIS, FRANCE, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris Terminal, a leading inland port operator in the Île-de-France region, has partnered with Identec Solutions to implement the Reefer Runner 5G monitoring system at its Gennevilliers terminal. This strategic move aims to enhance the efficiency and reliability of refrigerated container (reefer) logistics, particularly along the Seine River, aligning with broader goals of promoting sustainable multimodal transport.Enhancing Cold Chain Monitoring in GennevilliersThe implementation of Reefer Runner 5G at Paris Terminal's Gennevilliers site marks a major milestone in the digitisation of reefer operations in inland ports. Gennevilliers, as the largest multimodal terminal in the Île-de-France region, is already a vital node for distributing goods throughout the Paris metropolitan area. With the growing demand for temperature-controlled cargo—such as food products, pharmaceuticals, and other sensitive goods—Paris Terminal is positioning itself as a key player in the cold chain logistics sector.Juan Manuel Suarez, CEO of Paris Terminal, stated:"Implementing the Reefer Runner 5G solution at our Gennevilliers terminal marks a significant step forward in our digital transformation and sustainability journey. This partnership with Identec Solutions enables us to guarantee 24/7 visibility and safety for our reefer cargo , which is essential for our customers and for the growth of river logistics. By making inland waterway transport more efficient and reliable, we're strengthening our commitment to the Seine Axis and contributing to a greener, smarter future for freight in the Paris region."Importantly, Reefer Runner 5G deployment at Gennevilliers will follow a phased and scalable approach. As demand for reefer logistics grows—both in terminal operations and river barge based transport along the Seine—the system will be expanded to cover additional units, routes, and monitoring points. This ensures the technology evolves in parallel with Paris Terminal's cold chain ambitions, offering tailored digital oversight whether for a single container or hundreds across different transit modes.By combining cutting-edge monitoring with flexible scalability, Paris Terminal is able to enhance both the quality and the reliability of its reefer services. This strategic capability not only strengthens the appeal of river transport but also positions Gennevilliers as a smart logistics hub capable of supporting diverse customer needs.Supporting Sustainable River Transport InitiativesParis Terminal's adoption of advanced monitoring solutions aligns with HAROPA PORT's initiatives to revitalise river transport along the Seine. By improving the reliability and transparency of inland waterway logistics, the partnership contributes to reducing road congestion and lowering carbon emissions, supporting France's environmental objectives.Mark Buzinkay, Head of Marketing at Identec Solutions, commented:"Partnering with Paris Terminal is a strategic milestone for us at Identec Solutions. We're proud to demonstrate the full capabilities of our Reefer Runner 5G solution in such a forward-thinking and multimodal environment. This deployment not only ensures reliable, real-time reefer monitoring for Gennevilliers but also highlights how smart technology can support the growth of sustainable inland transport. We're excited about this collaboration and look forward to engaging with other container terminal operators and shipping companies across France to explore how we can help them achieve similar efficiencies and transparency in their cold chain operations."About Paris TerminalParis Terminal operates a network of seven multimodal logistics terminals in the Île-de-France region, serving as a key inland logistics hub for the greater Paris area. Among these, two terminals are specifically equipped to handle containerised and refrigerated (reefer) cargo. Their operations cover a wide range of logistics services, including the handling and storage of full and empty containers—hazardous and reefer containers included—as well as customs clearance and intermodal transfers.They also provide weighing services, last-mile delivery options, and solutions tailored for urban logistics. In addition, the company offers on-site storage, river shuttle services to ease congestion on the roads, and the handling of project cargo, including oversized and complex shipments. Their expertise extends to container-related services such as installing insulation kits, fumigating agricultural goods, heat treatment for wooden materials, and thorough cleaning, ventilation, and repair of import containers.Paris Terminal places a strong emphasis on sustainability, actively promoting multimodal transport as an environmentally responsible alternative to road freight. Their approach supports both energy efficiency and ecological responsibility, reinforcing their commitment to greener logistics throughout the Paris region.More details on their services and individual terminal capabilities can be found on their official website: paris-terminal.com.About Reefer Runner 5GReefer Runner 5G is a simple, out-of-the-box monitoring and management system for vessels, trains, and trucks based on the latest mobile phone standards. Built to integrate into a fleet or hinterland terminal's IT landscape, Reefer Runner 5G will become a core part of operations. It doesn't get any simpler: No training or installation is required, plug & play with all of the reefers, and it is adaptable to individual expansion plans.Reefer Runner 5G automates reefer monitoring throughout a supply chain, providing access to reefer data in real-time, anywhere, anytime. It offers worldwide coverage through state-of-the-art 5G connectivity, ensuring real-time monitoring and alarms for all brands and types. The system allows immediate power-on/off detection with accurate reporting of total connection time and maintains a digital archive with all relevant information for claim handling.For more information, visit: identecsolutions.com.About Identec SolutionsIdentec Solutions is a global provider of wireless solutions that improve efficiency, safety, and security in industrial operations. Specialising in real-time location and monitoring systems, the company serves various sectors, including marine and ports, oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing. Identec Solutions' technologies enable clients to optimise their operations by providing critical data and insights, enhancing decision-making processes.With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Identec Solutions continues to develop cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of industries worldwide. Their products are designed to be robust, scalable, and easy to integrate, ensuring seamless adoption and long-term value for clients.For more information, visit: identecsolutions.com.

