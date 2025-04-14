Haugesund Stevedoring will monitor reefers with technology from Identec Solutions

Haugesund Cargo Terminal HCT

Norwegian company equips the Haugesund Cargo Terminal HCT with Reefer Runner for automated and remote 24/7 management and monitoring of refrigerated containers.

KRISTIANSAND, NORWAY, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 15.2.2025 Austrian-Norwegian Identec Solutions partners up with Haugesund Stevedoring to provide a digital, fully automated reefer monitoring solutions at the Haugesund Cargo Terminal. The size of the initial order is equipment for 100 reefer plugs The project includes the integration of Reefer Runner into the existing Terminal Operating System T3 from Greenwave. Greenwave is a Norwegian provider of web-based software for the logisticts industry in Norway.Haugesund Stevedoring has significantly enhanced its reefer container operations by implementing Reefer Runner, an advanced automated real-time reefer monitoring solution. This investment underscores their commitment to ensuring optimal temperature control for perishable cargo, maintaining the integrity of the cold chain, and improving operational efficiency.Haugesund Cargo Terminal plays a vital role in Norway's import and export industry, particularly in handling refrigerated cargo such as seafood exports and temperature-sensitive imports, including fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. The terminal serves key markets across Europe, the UK, and Asia, with an increasing demand for secure and reliable reefer logistics. As a crucial hub for perishable goods, maintaining consistent temperature control is essential to preserving cargo quality and meeting stringent industry standards.With Reefer Runner, Haugesund Stevedoring can now ensure uninterrupted reefer monitoring, even during nights and weekends when staff are not on duty. The automation of this process allows for real-time alerts and immediate response to any deviations in reefer conditions, mitigating the risk of cargo spoilage and operational inefficiencies."Reliable reefer monitoring has been one of our biggest challenges, especially outside regular working hours. With Reefer Runner, we now have continuous visibility and control over our reefer containers, reducing the risk of temperature deviations and ensuring our customers' cargo remains in perfect condition," said Besnik Azmani, Operations Manager at Haugesund Stevedoring. "This solution not only enhances our service quality but also strengthens HCT's position as a trusted logistics hub for temperature-sensitive goods."For Identec Solutions, this is the first Reefer Runner client in Norway. Elisa Rouhiainen, VP Sales Marine & Ports EMEA, Identec Solutions: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Haugesund Stevedoring as our first customer in Norway. This marks a significant milestone for Identec Solutions as we expand into this maritime market. Norway is a leader in port innovation, and we are proud to contribute with Reefer Runner, a solution that will provide Haugesund Stevedoring with unmatched flexibility and unparalleled workforce efficiency. By streamlining reefer monitoring and automating critical processes, Reefer Runner will enhance operational reliability and productivity at Haugesund Cargo Terminals. We look forward to a strong partnership and supporting their continued growth with our state-of-the-art technology."About Haugesund Cargo Terminals, Husøy (HCT)Haugesund Cargo Terminals (HCT) at Husøy is one of the largest and most strategically significant traffic ports in Western Norway. As a vital logistics hub, HCT plays a crucial role in facilitating domestic and international trade, with its influence set to expand even further in the coming years.HCT offers a unique combination of services as both a National Fishery Port and a modern container terminal, accommodating roro and general cargo. This integration enhances efficiency for multiple industries, particularly seafood exports and containerized trade. The port’s prime location, with direct access to the North Sea, ensures excellent connections to Europe, the UK, Scandinavia, and the Baltics.Husøy’s central position between Bergen and Stavanger, with seamless access to major road networks (E-134 and E-39), makes it an ideal transshipment hub for international and domestic cargo. The container terminal is equipped with advanced handling infrastructure, including harbor cranes, reach stackers, and front loaders.HCT is also a leading hub for refrigerated cargo, offering 320 reefer plugs, extensive cold storage facilities, and specialized reefer container services. Its capabilities in handling frozen and perishable goods reinforce its status as one of Scandinavia’s most important ports for temperature-controlled logistics.About Haugesund StevedoringHaugesund Stevedoring AS commenced operations on January 1, 2018. The company is a collaborative venture among several stakeholders, including Karmsund Port Authority, KTM Shipping AS, Sea Cargo Agencies Stavanger AS, Johs Lothe AS, North Sea Management AS (NCL), and Samskip. (haugesundstevedoring.no)Haugesund Stevedoring AS offers a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance maritime logistics efficiency. These services encompass loading and unloading during vessel calls, depot services—including storage, washing, inspections, repairs, PTI testing, and power supply—and gate in and gate out operations.About Reefer RunnerReefer Runner is a cutting-edge monitoring system made in Europe, designed to streamline and efficiently manage reefer cargo at your terminal. Acting as a core part of your operations, it offers automated real-time visibility of every reefer container, irrespective of brand or type. With a robust wireless device that provides plug-and-play compatibility with Navis 4 Terminal Operating System (TOS), among others, Reefer Runner requires no training and can adapt to your expansion plans. Its battery life of up to 10 years and a range of key benefits, such as reducing claims, labour time, and maintenance costs, make Reefer Runner an unparalleled solution for reefer monitoring with customers worldwide in more than 70 container terminals.About Identec SolutionsAt IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, we are engineering ideas to improve efficiency in the Industrial Internet of Things. Our wireless solutions keep people safe, make teams work better, deliver valuable insights and eliminate wastefulness - even in harsh environments. That's why the world's biggest and most productive ports, mines, energy operators, automotive suppliers and carmakers trust us to help them better utilise the resources they have.IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is headquartered in Austria with regional offices in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and sales representatives in the UK. www.identecsolutions.com

