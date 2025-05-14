St Albans/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2003287

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 05/13/2025 @1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Exit 19, St Albans

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Leonard Maksoud

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Verdun, Quebec

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 13, 2025 Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were monitoring traffic on Interstate 89 in the area of exit 19 (St Albans). It was observed that a vehicle was operating on the interstate at 116 miles per hour. The operator was identified as Leonard Maksoud of Quebec, Maksoud was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County court on June 16th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charge of negligent operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2025 @0830

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.