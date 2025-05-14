St Albans/ Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2003287
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/13/2025 @1915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 Exit 19, St Albans
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Leonard Maksoud
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Verdun, Quebec
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 13, 2025 Troopers from the St Albans Barracks were monitoring traffic on Interstate 89 in the area of exit 19 (St Albans). It was observed that a vehicle was operating on the interstate at 116 miles per hour. The operator was identified as Leonard Maksoud of Quebec, Maksoud was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County court on June 16th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charge of negligent operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2025 @0830
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.