Delaware Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking and Forced Labor

A federal jury in the District of Delaware convicted Clifton H. Gibbs, 68, of Sussex County today on multiple counts of sex trafficking and forced labor. Specifically, the jury convicted Gibbs of seven counts of sex trafficking seven adult victims, five counts of forced labor, and one count of interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution.

According to the evidence at trial, Gibbs exploited the victims’ heroin addiction and fears of withdrawal sickness to compel the victims to engage in commercial sex, panhandle, perform demanding manual labor on his property, and to steal goods for him to resell. Gibbs’ co-defendant, Brooke Waters, 46, previously pled guilty to sex trafficking, forced labor, and interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution charges.

“Today’s conviction vindicates the rights of multiple victims who the defendant trafficked over several years within the District of Delaware,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This defendant preyed on individuals suffering from opiate addiction and cruelly exploited them for his own profit. The Justice Department is committed to aggressively fighting human trafficking and seeking justice for its victims.”

“I hope that today’s verdict brings some measure of closure for the victims in this case,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Shannon T. Hanson for the District of Delaware. “I commend the victims’ bravery and willingness to testify to bring this defendant to justice. Our communities are much safer, and this verdict should serve as a warning to other individuals who exploit victims for personal gain.”

“The conviction of Clifton H. Gibbs highlights the strong partnership between Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Justice in the fight against human trafficking,” said Special Agent in Charge Edward V. Owens of HSI Philadelphia. “Gibbs preyed on vulnerable individuals, feeding their addiction for profit through forced labor and commercial sex. HSI remains committed to working alongside our federal partners to dismantle trafficking networks, bring perpetrators to justice, and through our victim centered approach, support victims as they reclaim their lives.”

“The crimes uncovered in this case are among the most egregious that Homeland Security Investigations encounters,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy of HSI Maryland. “Exploiting vulnerable individuals through coercion, abuse, and manipulation is nothing short of reprehensible. This kind of predatory behavior destroys lives and undermines the fundamental values of human dignity and freedom. HSI remains unwavering in its mission to dismantle criminal networks, bring perpetrators to justice, and protect the safety and well-being of our communities, especially those who are unable to protect themselves.”

The evidence presented at the seven-day trial demonstrated that Gibbs sought out individuals, often young women, who were addicted to heroin, and without any money or a stable place to live, promising to take care of them by giving them housing, food, clothing, and easy access to drugs. He then provided many of them with heroin for free to ease their withdrawal sickness. He allowed them to live in trailers or campers on his two rural properties in Sussex County. He then instructed the women to engage in commercial sex, instructing his co-defendant to take photos of them and post online advertisements for them to do “dates” with commercial sex buyers. Gibbs kept all the proceeds from the commercial sex acts and provided the women with small amounts of heroin and cocaine to avoid withdrawal sickness. Gibbs positioned himself to control the victims’ access to heroin and thereby controlled the onset of withdrawal sickness. Exploiting the victims’ fear of withdrawal sickness, Gibbs profited from the commercial sex acts in which he compelled the women to engage. Gibbs and his co-defendant also recruited heroin-addicted individuals to “boost” or steal goods for him to re-sell, panhandle, and do manual labor on his properties. In the same way he did with the young women he compelled to engage in commercial sex, Gibbs exploited the victims’ fear of withdrawal sickness to coerce this labor for his profit.

Gibbs also used physical force with some of his victims by hitting, kicking, or threatening to shoot those who disobeyed his orders or talked back.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. Gibbs faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison as well as mandatory restitution. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Briana Knox for the District of Delaware and Trial Attorneys Christina Randall-James and Leah Branch of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit prosecuted the case.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about human trafficking, please visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. Information on the Justice Department’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at www.justice.gov/humantrafficking.