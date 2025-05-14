Mace to Hold Hearing on the Misuse of Surveillance Technologies in Private Spaces

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today announced a hearing on “Breach of Trust: Surveillance in Private Spaces.” At the hearing, members will examine the growing availability and sophistication of surveillance technology and evaluate the risks that inappropriate use of these devices poses to personal privacy and security. They will also explore opportunities for collaboration with industry to establish effective privacy safeguards and accountability measures.

“Women should never be secretly recorded, period. Voyeurism isn’t just creepy, it’s a serious violation of basic human rights and dignity. As surveillance tech gets more advanced, we must ensure women are safe in private spaces, including rental homes and vacation properties. As a survivor of voyeurism, our hearing will dig into this urgent issue. We won’t stop fighting to protect women’s rights and privacy,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.

WHAT: Hearing on “Breach of Trust: Surveillance in Private Spaces”

DATE: Tuesday, May 20

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Ms. Laura Chadwick , President and Chief Executive Officer, The Travel Technology Association

, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Travel Technology Association Mr. Joseph LaSorsa , Founder and President, LaSorsa and Associates

, Founder and President, LaSorsa and Associates Mr. Alan Butler, Executive Director and President, Electronic Privacy Information Center

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.