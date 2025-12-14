Oversight Committee Releases Bombshell Report Revealing D.C.’s Police Chief Deliberately Manipulated Crime Data

WASHINGTON—Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released an interim staff report titled “Leadership Breakdown: How D.C.’s Police Chief Undermined Crime Data Accuracy.” The interim report, drawn from transcribed interviews with the commanders of all seven D.C. patrol districts, as well as one former commander currently placed on suspended leave, reveals that Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela A. Smith pressured and at times directed commanders to manipulate crime data in order to maintain the appearance of low crime in the nation’s capital. The testimony from the commanders also describes an environment under Chief Smith marked by fear, intimidation, threats, and retaliation—conditions that contributed directly to declining morale and the loss of experienced officers and commanders.

“Every single person who lives, works, or visits the District of Columbia deserves a safe city, yet it’s now clear the American people were deliberately kept in the dark about the true crime rates in our nation’s capital. Testimony from experienced and courageous MPD commanders has exposed the truth: Chief Pamela Smith coerced staff to report artificially low crime data and cultivated a culture of fear to achieve her agenda. Chief Smith’s decision to mislead the public by manipulating crime statistics is dangerous and undermines trust in both local leadership and law enforcement. Her planned resignation at the end of the month should not be seen as a voluntary choice, but as an inevitable consequence that should have occurred much earlier. Chief Smith should resign today. The House Oversight Committee is delivering on its responsibility to conduct robust oversight over D.C. and will continue its work to ensure crime data is accurately reported to the public,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

The House Oversight Committee, which holds jurisdiction over D.C. affairs, is fulfilling its constitutional duty by conducting robust oversight and holding D.C. officials accountable. On August 25, 2025, Committee Chairman Comer launched an investigation following disturbing allegations and whistleblower disclosures suggesting that MPD Chief Smith deliberately manipulated crime data on a widespread basis. Following the eight transcribed interviews conducted by the Committee with seasoned law enforcement commanders, Chief Smith announced her resignation on December 8, 2025. The Committee will continue to seek and review documents to gain a more comprehensive understanding of how, and to what extent, use of new intermediary crime categories and other manipulations were used to suppress reporting of serious crimes in the nation’s capital.

Below are key findings and recommendations from the interim report:

Chief Smith’s Pressure Campaign Against Staff Led to Inaccurate Crime Data: Testimony revealed that Chief Smith prioritized lowering publicly reported crime numbers over reducing actual crime, placing intense pressure on district commanders to produce low crime statistics by any means necessary. Commanders also testified that Chief Smith pushed for more frequent use of lesser, intermediate charges—which are not publicly reported—and required certain crimes to be reviewed by her office, actions that together amounted to manipulating crime data to present the illusion of lower crime in the District.

Testimony revealed that Chief Smith prioritized lowering publicly reported crime numbers over reducing actual crime, placing intense pressure on district commanders to produce low crime statistics by any means necessary. Commanders also testified that Chief Smith pushed for more frequent use of lesser, intermediate charges—which are not publicly reported—and required certain crimes to be reviewed by her office, actions that together amounted to manipulating crime data to present the illusion of lower crime in the District. MPD Commanders Confirm President Trump’s Federal Law Enforcement Surge in D.C. is Effective: On August 14, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14333, Declaring a Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia. The effects were twofold: first, the MPD was placed under the control of the U.S. Attorney General, and second, President Trump deployed D.C. National Guard to supplement the MPD’s efforts to fight crime. MPD Commanders testified that President Trump’s efforts have been effective.

On August 14, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14333, Declaring a Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia. The effects were twofold: first, the MPD was placed under the control of the U.S. Attorney General, and second, President Trump deployed D.C. National Guard to supplement the MPD’s efforts to fight crime. MPD Commanders testified that President Trump’s efforts have been effective. Chief Smith Punished and Removed Officers for Reporting Accurate Crime Numbers and Fostered a Toxic Culture: Commanders described a culture of fear and stated that Chief Smith propagated an ecosystem of retaliation and toxicity. Testimony reveals commanders were berated for reporting rising crime and pressured, both in meetings and in separate individual sessions, to lower reported crime figures. Commanders also testified that Chief Smith engaged in retribution in the form of retaliatory transfers and demotions against various MPD officials.

Commanders described a culture of fear and stated that Chief Smith propagated an ecosystem of retaliation and toxicity. Testimony reveals commanders were berated for reporting rising crime and pressured, both in meetings and in separate individual sessions, to lower reported crime figures. Commanders also testified that Chief Smith engaged in retribution in the form of retaliatory transfers and demotions against various MPD officials. D.C. Crime Statistics are Still at Risk of Manipulation: Crime classifications—which affect reported MPD crime data—have been and are still at risk of being artificially reduced to manipulate crime statistics at the expense of public safety even after Chief Smith’s resignation.

Crime classifications—which affect reported MPD crime data—have been and are still at risk of being artificially reduced to manipulate crime statistics at the expense of public safety even after Chief Smith’s resignation. Appointing a New MPD Chief of Police: The Committee recommends that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser appoint a new Chief of Police to the MPD who will address the ongoing concerns of crime statistics manipulations and alleviate the retaliatory pressures and threats faced by MPD personnel.

Read the report here.