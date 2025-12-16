House Passes Oversight Committee Legislation to Improve Efficiency in the Federal Workforce

WASHINGTON—Today, the House of Representatives passed two bills—recently approved by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform—to reform procedures in the federal workforce to increase efficiency, foster more development, and reduce wasteful spending among federal agencies. These bills require agencies to improve established training programs to better develop future agency managers, update and expand their software inventories, and consolidate costly, unnecessary licenses so that government processes and procedures run more smoothly. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Republican members of Congress applauded the passage of these bills.

“Federal agencies’ operations need to be more efficient, streamlined, and technologically up-to-date if the government is going to sufficiently serve the American people. The bills passed in the House provide meaningful reforms to supervisor training and provide guidelines to update software. These bills work in alignment with President Trump’s efforts to modernize federal operations, increase productivity within agencies, reduce wasteful spending, and eliminate barriers that block Americans from fully engaging in their government. I applaud Representatives William Timmons, Nancy Mace, and Pat Fallon for their leadership in these efforts and urge the Senate to pass these bills,” said Chairman Comer.

The House passed H.R. 5810, the Federal Supervisor Education Act of 2025. This bill, introduced by Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.), directs agencies to strengthen existing legally required training in ways that enhance supervisory competencies and support mission execution and goal achievement. Specifically, the bill requires agencies to improve established training programs to better develop future agency managers and offer a range of individual development initiatives.

“Taxpayers deserve a federal workforce that is well managed, accountable, and focused on results. H.R. 5810 restores basic expectations for leadership by requiring real training, clear standards, and accountability for federal supervisors. This bill strengthens the federal workforce and ensures government works better for the American people,” said Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.0.

The House also passed H.R. 5457, the Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets (SAMOSA) Act. This bill, introduced by Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), and Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas), reduces wasteful spending on duplicative software licenses by requiring federal agencies to update and expand their software inventories and develop a plan for consolidating or updating costly, unnecessary licenses.

“We need to end wasteful, unchecked spending on software. The federal government spends over $100 billion annually on IT, cybersecurity, and software licenses, yet agencies often lack basic visibility into the software they have already purchased. With House passage of the nonpartisan SAMOSA Act, we’re one step closer to improving oversight of software procurement, eliminating waste and duplicative purchases, and ensuring the federal government serves as a faithful steward of taxpayer dollars,” said Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

“I’m proud to cosponsor the SAMOSA Act, which will finally bring real accountability to how the federal government and our Intelligence Community manage software spending,” commented Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas). “By mandating comprehensive assessments of agency practices, eliminating duplicative purchases, and promoting smarter agreements, this commonsense legislation will deliver greater transparency, improve efficiency, and save taxpayer dollars while keeping America secure.”