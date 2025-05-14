MetaComp Launches StableX to Redefine Cross-Border FX Payments Powered by Stablecoins

MetaComp CAMP StableX CAMP StableX Introduction Mr Eddie Hui, Co-President and COO of MetaComp Ms Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp

Now on CAMP, StableX powers 24/7 FX for major and exotic currencies—next-gen infrastructure built for the Web2.5 payment era and global payment flows.

Legacy infrastructure has carried the industry far, but today’s businesses need more agility. StableX bridges that gap — enabling institutions and platforms to scale global flows with confidence.” — Mr Eddie Hui, Co-President and COO of MetaComp

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaComp, a Major Payment Institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to provide Digital Payment Token (DPT) services and Cross-border Money Transfer services, today announced the launch of StableX, the next-generation infrastructure platform purpose-built for cross-border FX payments powered by stablecoins. Developed for cross-border merchants, institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global businesses, StableX enables always-on access to foreign exchange with the speed, cost-efficiency, and reliability required in today’s digital-first economy.

With over US$7 trillion traded daily in foreign exchange markets, global FX movement still flows through a complex, fragmented network of legacy systems. StableX offers a forward-looking alternative — enabling institutions to move money across borders more efficiently through stablecoin-powered FX rails that offer real-time execution, reduced friction, and continuous access to liquidity.

At the core of StableX is an intelligent routing engine that dynamically determines the most efficient way to process each transaction — either via stablecoins or US dollars (USD) — depending on which rail offers the best outcome in terms of cost, speed, and settlement certainty. StableX currently supports USDT and USDC, with additional support for other leading stablecoins — including FDUSD, PYUSD, and WUSD — to be implemented very soon as part of an expanded asset offering.

For example, when a client initiates a transfer in Singapore Dollars (SGD), StableX intelligently selects whether to route the funds through one of the supported stablecoins or USD before converting it into United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED). This ensures faster settlement, more competitive execution, and reduced complexity. Every transaction is optimised for price, speed, and stability — delivering on StableX’s promise of being fast, intelligent, and stable.

“StableX was purpose-built for cross-border B2B payments,” said Ms Tin Pei Ling, Co-President of MetaComp.

“It delivers what businesses need most — 24/7 access, real-time execution, and infrastructure they can trust. With StableX, we’re making it faster, more intelligent, and more stable to move money globally — and we’re doing it with the power of stablecoins.”

“Legacy infrastructure has carried the industry far, but today’s businesses need more agility”, added Mr Eddie Hui, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of MetaComp.

“StableX bridges that gap by leveraging stablecoins to deliver FX and settlement infrastructure that works in harmony with existing systems — enabling institutions and platforms to scale global flows with confidence.”

StableX is built on MetaComp’s Web 2.5 Core Banking System with a Unified API Gateway, and is fully integrated into Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP) — MetaComp’s institutional platform offering custody, payment services, and OTC transactions. Within CAMP, StableX works seamlessly with the OTC module to enable compliant, high-volume FX transactions across borders with efficient settlement and competitive pricing. It also supports MetaComp’s broader suite of payment solutions — including collection-on-behalf (COBO) and payment-on-behalf (POBO) services — with additional capabilities and innovations set to be rolled out progressively across future phases.

In addition, CAMP also offers clients the opportunity to obtain yield on treasury balances and available liquidity through regulated wealth solutions offered and/or operated by Alpha Ladder Finance, MetaComp’s parent company, which is licensed by the MAS under the Capital Market Services (CMS) and Recognised Market Operator (RMO) regimes.

At launch, StableX will support a core set of popular currency pairs, with plans to scale access to the 31 major and exotic currencies already supported by MetaComp — including AED, EUR, GBP, HKD, SGD, USD, and more. This phased rollout ensures liquidity, operational reliability, and regulatory compliance as users grow their global payment operations.

Built for global business needs, StableX combines deep liquidity aggregation, smart FX routing, stablecoin-fiat conversion, and multi-currency support to power fast, transparent, and cost-efficient cross-border B2B payments, remittance corridors, and platform-based treasury flows — all within a 24/7 environment backed by a MAS-licensed financial institution.

StableX is now live and available via MetaComp’s institutional platform. To request access or learn more, visit www.mce.sg.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a leading Singapore-based digital asset platform, licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to-business, partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp enables institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises to confidently navigate cross-border payments and the digital asset economy. With a strong focus on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp offers an end-to-end suite of digital finance capabilities — including OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, regulated digital asset custody, and prime brokerage.

MetaComp is a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO). Through its integrated Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), MetaComp provides a secure, trusted environment that bridges traditional financial services with digital assets.

MetaComp’s latest innovation, StableX, is a proprietary cross-border FX and liquidity routing platform designed to simplify and accelerate global fund flows. Powered by stablecoins and USD, it intelligently optimises multi-currency conversions and settlements — delivering faster, more cost-effective, and highly competitive cross-border transactions. Built for speed, competitiveness, and stability, StableX unites the flexibility of digital assets with the dependability of institutional-grade infrastructure. As CAMP’s integrated FX infrastructure layer, StableX reinforces a seamless, compliant ecosystem engineered for the future of global finance.



For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Darren Beck - darren@thecclan.com

Gwyneth Yang - gwen@thecclan.com

Douglas Chew - douglas@thecclan.com

