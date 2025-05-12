Preserving human control over the use of force: A call to regulate lethal autonomous weapon systems under international law

Excellencies, distinguished delegates,

In October 2023, the Secretary-General of the United Nations and I issued a joint appeal to states to act now to preserve human control over the use of force. We called on world leaders to launch negotiations of a new legally binding instrument to set clear prohibitions and restrictions on autonomous weapon systems.

A year and a half later, we have seen some progress in the work of the CCW Group of Government Experts. I thank the Chair of the Group and all those states which have contributed to developing the rolling text, which is taking shape as a sound basis for negotiations.

But technology is moving at lightning speed, and the implications grow more worrying. The window to apply effective international regulations and controls on autonomous weapon systems before they are in widespread use is rapidly shrinking.

Machines with the power and discretion to take lives without human involvement threaten to transform warfare in ways with grave humanitarian consequences. They also raise fundamental ethical and human rights concerns. All humanity will be affected. Therefore, all states have a responsibility to act. Our challenge is not just to clarify and develop international humanitarian law, but to ensure that humans retain control of life and death decisions, whatever the context.

Colleagues,

What will be the humanitarian impact of the use of autonomous weapons in war? What are the security and legal – in particular, human rights – implications of proliferation of autonomous weapons to non-state actors? What are the risks of using autonomous weapons for law enforcement operations?

If this technology is allowed to develop and be deployed unchecked, we are accepting a world in which machines can choose who lives and who dies. A lack of decision-making and political will today to regulate these weapons under international law will condemn future generations to live with the consequences.

The ICRC and six states have launched the Global Initiative to galvanise political commitment to international humanitarian law because room for humanity is increasingly difficult to find in modern armed conflict. Handing human agency to machines will only make it harder.

I encourage you to make the most of these informal consultations, and to think about how to move forward from here – in the United Nations, in the CCW, and in other settings – to start negotiations on an instrument because I don’t think we have more time to lose.