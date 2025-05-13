Vice Chairperson Appointed to the Labour Relations Board

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2025

Linda Zarzeczny, K.C. has been appointed to the Labour Relations Board as vice chairperson.

Ms. Zarzeczny joins Kyle McCreary, Chairperson and Carol Kraft, Vice-Chairperson on the Labour Relations Board. Her appointment is for five years, beginning April 30, 2025.

"Ms. Zarzeczny's background in private law and her time spent in the Ministry of Justice make her an excellent addition to the board," Deputy Premier and Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Jim Reiter said. "Ms. Zarzeczny's appointment will ensure timely service and continuity for hearings before the board."

Zarzeczny received her Bachelor of Laws at the University of Saskatchewan and spent time in private practice in Alberta before returning to Saskatchewan where she served in the Ministry of Justice as the Senior Crown Counsel, executive Director of the Civil Law Division, the first assistant Deputy Attorney General of the Legal Services Division and most recently as the Deputy Minister and Deputy Attorney General for Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board is a quasi-judicial tribunal that adjudicates disputes under The Saskatchewan Employment Act and deals with applications for union certification or decertification. The board operates independently of government and is comprised of equal numbers of employee and employer representatives.

