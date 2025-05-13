Saskatchewan Recognizes May 11-17 as National Police Week

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2025

Recognizing Police Officers and Agencies in Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 11 to 17, 2025 as National Police Week.

This year's national theme, "Committed to Serve Together," highlights the collaborative efforts of police services and community organizations working together to ensure community safety and wellbeing across the province.

"It is very fitting that this year's Police Week theme is 'Committed to Serve Together' because that is exactly how we approach public safety in Saskatchewan," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "The RCMP, municipal police services and law enforcement agencies work in close partnership every day, whether it is by conducting traffic safety services together to keep our roadways safe or through several provincially-funded specialized enforcement teams working in tandem to address complex crimes, partnerships between Saskatchewan police and law enforcement agencies remain strong. With the Saskatchewan Marshals Service set to be operational this summer, we will have another layer of support to further strengthen that network and contribute to delivering safer communities across the province."

National Police Week began in 1970 as a public awareness campaign to encourage connections between police and the communities they serve.

"This week, we take the opportunity to thank all the policing agencies in Saskatchewan and their hardworking officers for the work they do to keep our communities safe," McLeod said.

In 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $260 million to fund RCMP operations in the province, including $23.7 million for the First Nations Policing Program. The 2025-26 budget also includes $23.5 million to fund 160 municipal police positions, including 17 Combined Traffic Services positions and additional public safety initiatives, through the Municipal Police Grants program.

"We are celebrating National Police Week, but I want to emphasize that I'm proud of the police officers throughout this province year-round," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President Rhonda Blackmore said. "They work hard every day to maintain the safety of our communities. A police officer's day is never the same, but whether it's investigating a crime, searching for a missing person, conducting traffic patrols, or overseeing a bike rodeo - all their actions contribute to safety. Thank you for your service. We are also grateful for the continued partnership between police and other public safety-related agencies in this province - that commitment to serve together helps ensure Saskatchewan is a safe and great place to live, work and play."

Over the past year, the province has funded 21 new police officer positions in Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, Estevan and Weyburn, as part of government's $11.9 million commitment to hire approximately 100 new municipal police officers through the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods initiative.

In 2024-25 and 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan invested $2 billion in public safety to support policing and community safety in the province and enhance access to justice services.

-30-

For more information, contact: