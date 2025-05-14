Employment Standards Amendments Pass

CANADA, May 14 - Released on May 13, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has passed amendments to The Saskatchewan Employment Act that will allow employers to build their business in this province while also supporting workers.

"Our labour legislation supports a growing economy and protects the rights of employees," Deputy Premier and Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Jim Reiter said. "We are committed to delivering a fair and balanced working environment through modern legislation to attract investment and ensure Saskatchewan continues to be a great place to work."

The amendments will come into force later this fiscal year and include items such as:

Allowing employers and employees to use a calendar day rather than 24 consecutive hours for the purposes of work schedules and overtime provisions;

Prohibiting employers from withholding tips from their employees;

Increasing the threshold when employers are required to notify employees, the minister and the union of a group termination from 10 employees to 25 employees;

Limiting when employers can request sick notes;

Providing the director of employment standards with the authority to order reinstatement and compensation for lost wages in cases of discriminatory action by an employer; and

Extending various leave provisions.

-30-

For more information, contact: