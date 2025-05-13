Governor Abbott Congratulates Killeen As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, May 13 - May 13, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Killeen on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $199 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Killeen and Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“As a city that blends rich history with versatile attractions, Killeen offers visitors a distinct taste of Texas hospitality,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From its deep connection to the historic cavalry regiment at Fort Cavazos to its robust arts, shopping, and dining options, Killeen welcomes an enriching experience for travelers. This designation as a Tourism Friendly Community recognizes the city’s efforts to provide a great experience for every traveler.”

“I am proud to congratulate the City of Killeen on its designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Pete Flores. “This recognition highlights Killeen’s commitment to promoting tourism as a vital catalyst for economic growth and job creation. With its unique blend of rich history, cultural attractions, and true Texas hospitality, Killeen is well-positioned to welcome visitors from near and far. As we continue to invest in our communities, I encourage all Texas cities to pursue this designation, ensuring that we showcase the diverse experiences our state has to offer and strengthen our local economies in the process."

“Congratulations to the City of Killeen on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Brad Buckley. “Killeen seamlessly blends its rich military and railroad history with all the modern benefits of outdoor activities, diverse dining opportunities, museums, and Texan hospitality. It is a destination that can be enjoyed by all ages, and I look forward to seeing people choose a visit to Killeen as a result of this designation.”

“Congratulations to the City of Killeen on being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas,” said Representative Hillary Hickland. “As one of the largest cities in our state and home to a proud U.S. military base, Killeen’s rich history and welcoming spirit continue to draw visitors from across the nation. This well-deserved recognition highlights the incredible work being done to make Killeen a premier destination in Texas.”

“Tourism is at the heart of Killeen, and this recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination is a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire community,” said Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau Manager Tanida Mullen. “From our hardworking staff to our welcoming residents and thriving local businesses, we are committed to making Killeen a place where visitors feel at home. This designation isn’t just an achievement — it’s a reflection of the vibrant experiences, warm hospitality, and economic growth that tourism brings to our city. We’re proud to showcase everything that makes Killeen a must-visit destination in Texas.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.