Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 13, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 13, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:53 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania

Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 2, 2025, unless sooner

recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 2, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 235 Health

HR 236 Rules

HR 237 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1442 Health

HB 1443 Judiciary

HB 1446 Local Government

HB 1447 Education

HB 1448 Education

HB 1449 Judiciary

HB 1451 Liquor Control

HB 1452 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1453 Finance

HB 1454 Judiciary

HB 1455 Liquor Control

HB 1456 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1457 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1458 Commerce

HB 1459 Local Government

HB 1460 Health

SB 90 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 226 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 227 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 246 Education

SB 310 Education

SB 327 Judiciary

SB 349 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

SB 367 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 137 A Resolution recognizing May 17, 2025, as "World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-2 HR 212 A Resolution recognizing the week of May 18 through 24, 2025, as "Public Works Week" in Pennsylvania. 200-3 HR 225 A Resolution recognizing May 13, 2025, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania. 166-37

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.