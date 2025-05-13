Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 13, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 13, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:53 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania

Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 2, 2025, unless sooner

recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 2, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 235     Health

HR 236     Rules

HR 237     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

                   

HB 1442   Health

HB 1443   Judiciary

HB 1446   Local Government

HB 1447   Education

HB 1448   Education

HB 1449   Judiciary

HB 1451   Liquor Control

HB 1452   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1453   Finance

HB 1454   Judiciary

HB 1455   Liquor Control

HB 1456   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1457   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1458   Commerce

HB 1459   Local Government

HB 1460   Health

                   

SB 90        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 226      Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 227      Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 246      Education

SB 310      Education

SB 327      Judiciary

SB 349      Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

SB 367      Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 67

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 79

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 280

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 309

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 553

From State Government Reported as Amended

HB 559

From Liquor Control Reported as Amended

HB 721

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 784

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 800

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

HB 862

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 968

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

HB 1018

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1030

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1084

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1173

From Liquor Control Reported as Committed

HB 1263

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1348

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1396

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1428

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1429

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HR 230

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 231

From State Government Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 137

A Resolution recognizing May 17, 2025, as "World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.         

201-2

HR 212

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 18 through 24, 2025, as "Public Works Week" in Pennsylvania.         

200-3

HR 225

A Resolution recognizing May 13, 2025, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania.         

166-37

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, May 14, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

