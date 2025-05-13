Daily Session Report for Tuesday, May 13, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, May 13 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 13, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:53 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Fleming.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania
Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 2, 2025, unless sooner
recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, June 2, 2025, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 235 Health
HR 236 Rules
HR 237 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1442 Health
HB 1443 Judiciary
HB 1446 Local Government
HB 1447 Education
HB 1448 Education
HB 1449 Judiciary
HB 1451 Liquor Control
HB 1452 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1453 Finance
HB 1454 Judiciary
HB 1455 Liquor Control
HB 1456 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1457 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1458 Commerce
HB 1459 Local Government
HB 1460 Health
SB 90 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 226 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
SB 227 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
SB 246 Education
SB 310 Education
SB 327 Judiciary
SB 349 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
SB 367 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Amended
From Liquor Control Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Liquor Control Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From Human Services Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
From State Government Reported as Committed
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing May 17, 2025, as "World Neurofibromatosis Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
201-2
A Resolution recognizing the week of May 18 through 24, 2025, as "Public Works Week" in Pennsylvania.
200-3
A Resolution recognizing May 13, 2025, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania.
166-37
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
