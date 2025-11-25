Steve Barakatt Brings His Néoréalité World Tour to the Cairo Opera House

A Musical Tribute to 70+ Years of Canada–Egypt Friendship

CAIRO, EGYPT, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed Canadian–Lebanese composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will perform at the Cairo Opera House on December 5, 2025, at 8:00 PM, as part of his widely praised Néoréalité World Tour.This landmark concert will celebrate more than seven decades of close diplomatic relations and cultural exchange between Canada and Egypt, while highlighting Barakatt’s multi-decade journey of emotional storytelling and cultural diplomacy through music. including an appearance at Carnegie Hall — Barakatt brings to Egypt for the first time an immersive solo piano concert experience. The program will feature selections from his Universal Music release Néoréalité, alongside highlights from his extensive repertoire. Audiences will be treated to a rich blend of lyrical piano works, cinematic compositions, and the official anthems he has composed for prominent international organizations and cultural institutions.The evening will also include movements from Ad Vitam Aeternam, Barakatt’s symphonic work chronicling the stages of life, as well as the celebrated Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, which premiered on five continents and was broadcast from the International Space Station and continues to resonate worldwide as a universal symbol of hope and a powerful call to protect the rights of children.Steve Barakatt shares:“Performing at the Cairo Opera House is a profound honour. The cultural richness of Egypt and the symbolism of this iconic venue make this moment deeply meaningful to me. I am thrilled to bring my music to the heart of Cairo — a place where history and creativity continue to inspire the world. Music, the most universal language, will be at center stage, celebrating our shared values, creativity, and unity.”H.E. Ulric Shannon, Ambassador of Canada to Egypt, adds:“Steve’s performance at the Cairo Opera House reflects the vibrant Canada–Egypt friendship as we look ahead to deepening ties that would inspire future generations. With music rooted in Lebanese heritage and shaped by Canadian identity, Steve Barakatt’s art offers audiences a musical experience that transcends borders and celebrates humanity. This concert stands as a highlight of 71 years of friendship - a celebration of shared success and perseverance toward the prosperity of our nations.”The Cairo Opera House — one of the Arab world’s most prestigious cultural venues — has long stood as a beacon of artistic excellence and international dialogue. Barakatt’s performance promises a memorable evening that further enriches this legacy.Presented by the Ministry of Culture of Egypt and the Cairo Opera House, the concert is made possible through the valued partnership of Banque Misr, EgyptAir, Rainbow Bridge Story Ltd., Your Life’s Soundtrack, Universal Music MENA, and the Government of Canada.Concert Details:Date: December 5, 2025Time: 8:00 PMVenue: Cairo Opera House, CairoTickets are available now at: https://www.tazkarti.com/#/e/1609 About Steve BarakattSteve Barakatt is a multi-award-winning composer, pianist, producer, and creative director whose career spans more than 30 years. A Canadian artist of Lebanese heritage, he has presented over 500 concerts on five continents and collaborated with internationally recognized artists, orchestras, and brands. Barakatt’s music has been featured in countless television productions and major global sports broadcasts, including the FIFA World Cup and the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Renowned for his eloquent blend of classical, contemporary, and cinematic influences, he is regarded as one of the world’s leading composers of official anthems. His works include Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem, a symbol of hope and solidarity that reached space and continues to resonate worldwide.

