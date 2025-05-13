Saint Albans Barracks - Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2003283
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: Original call 05/04/25 @ 2145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Parking area off of Highgate Rd by the Highgate Dam
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/4/25 at approximately 9:45PM The Franklin County Sherrif’s Department was on patrol in the town of Highgate when a White Ford F150 was reported to be on fire in the parking area off of VT Rte 207 by the Highgate Dam. The Highgate Fire Department requested a Fire Investigator consult with them about the vehicle. Between 5/8/25 and the morning of 5/9/25 the truck was removed from the lot. There is a picture of the truck attached to this release and the registration plates on the truck were 433A412. The Vermont State Police are looking for information relating to the current whereabouts of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks or submit an anonymous tip at the below website.
https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
