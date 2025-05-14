Nabila Salem Appointed Strategic Advisor to Smoothstack

Smoothstack Logo

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack Inc., a leader in IT solutions and workforce development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nabila Salem as strategic advisor. This strategic move reinforces Smoothstack’s position as a pioneer in the Hire, Train, Deploy (HTD) sector and underscores its commitment to accelerating the careers of emerging tech professionals nationwide.

Salem brings a distinguished track record of leadership and innovation in building diverse, high-performing technology workforces. She is currently the founder and CEO of Big Impact Ltd and previously held key roles at Tenth Revolution Group (TRG), including serving on the board and as group president of Revolent. Under her leadership, Revolent scaled to over 500 employees across six countries, delivering top-tier talent aligned with Salesforce, AWS and Microsoft technologies.

Prior to her tenure at TRG and Revolent, Salem was on the North America Leadership Board at FDM Group, responsible for running global teams across six time zones. Her industry accolades include being named in Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35 List in 2019 and receiving the title of Globant's Most Inspiring Executive in the UK in 2021. She is also a long-time judge of the Women in Tech Employer Awards, reflecting her dedication to equity and excellence in the tech talent ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nabila as a strategic advisor. Her experience in the HTD sector, combined with her vision for building dynamic and inclusive tech talent pipelines, will be instrumental in shaping the future of Smoothstack,” said Smoothstack CEO John Akkara.

"I have been truly impressed by Smoothstack’s innovative approach to talent development. The apprenticeship program is exceptional — graduates not only acquire cutting-edge skills but also perform at the same level as software developers with three years of experience,” said Salem.

With this appointment, Smoothstack continues its mission to be the gold standard in tech apprenticeship programs — transforming raw potential into workforce-ready professionals through its award-winning model.

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack, Inc (Smoothstack) is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its Hire-Train-Deploy (HTD) approach. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

