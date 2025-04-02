Smoothstack launches Uptime Crew to Power the Future of Data Centers and Advanced Manufacturing

Experienced workforce development company expands to serve the specific needs of data centers and advanced manufacturing industries.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, a leader in IT solutions and workforce development, is announcing the launch of Uptime Crew, a new business unit fully focused on the specific workforce needs of data centers, the semiconductor industry, suppliers of semiconductor production equipment, and other advanced manufacturing industries. Uptime Crew’s specialized program for rapid talent development leveraging the hire-train-deploy model addresses urgent engineer and technician shortages, while creating stable high-value career pathways for hard-working Americans.

With the exploding growth of AI and the push to onshore supply chains, companies face acute shortages in meeting the demand for skilled engineers and technicians in semiconductor manufacturing and data centers. Uptime Crew provides paths to these high-value jobs for underutilized talent. This addresses the skilled labor crisis, and will fuel domestic production, U.S. economic expansion, national competitiveness and security.

Through a competitive merit-based selection process, Uptime Crew selects individuals who are best qualified for these roles and provides them with real-world training so that they can succeed in these roles. Uptime Crew has already seen success in providing major clients with a skilled workforce who can seamlessly join these organizations.

Because of its selection and training process, Uptime Crew drastically reduces time to productivity and turnover. Because uptime is so critical for both the data center and semiconductor industries, companies rely on Uptime Crew for trusted, skilled talent who provide services that enable businesses to thrive.

“There’s tremendous demand for skilled technicians in semiconductor manufacturing and data centers as well as a lack of well-trained talent to meet this demand,” said John Akkara, CEO of Smoothstack. “Our hire-train-deploy model is uniquely positioned to address this workforce shortage and help fuel economic expansion in the U.S.”

“Uptime Crew is creating an on-demand pipeline of highly skilled technicians—an essential foundation for our nation’s most critical, fast-growing tech industries—while opening doors to well-paid, secure careers for our domestic workforce,” said Aaron Ritchie, senior vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at Smoothstack.

About Uptime Crew

Uptime Crew, a Smoothstack, Inc. (Smoothstack) company, specializes in delivering safety-conscious, risk-averse, and reliable engineers and technicians to data centers, chip manufacturers, equipment manufacturers, and other mission-critical industries. Through an innovative hire-train-deploy model, Uptime Crew bridges the talent gap by equipping skilled technicians with hands-on training and industry-specific expertise. Dedicated to workforce readiness and operational excellence, Uptime Crew supports the industries shaping the future while fostering safety, reliability, and innovation. For more information, visit www.uptimecrew.com

About Smoothstack

Smoothstack, Inc (Smoothstack) is an IT services and solutions provider with a unique ability to create net-new talent through its hire-train-deploy (HTD) approach. Its experienced team provides strategic consulting, project support, and talent development in the areas of Application Development, Cloud, Digital Platforms, Data Engineering & AI, and Cybersecurity to F500 companies and government agencies. With AI embedded throughout its vetting and training process, Smoothstack skills high-aptitude software engineers on leading technologies aligned to their clients' unique tech environments. For more information visit www.smoothstack.com.

