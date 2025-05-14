Fedstack lands first Prime GWAC Vehicle under GSA MAS

Fedstack Logo

Award culminates Fedstack’s services expansion and ability to offer government agencies cost savings and efficiencies as a vetted and trusted partner

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fedstack, a technology consulting and solutions provider, announced today it received a Prime GWAC Vehicle under the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), for Information Technology Professional Services (SIN 54151S). The Prime GWAC Vehicle is a five-year award contract, with the potential to become 20 years, reflecting a five-year base with three five-year extension options.

The award represents Fedstack’s strategic expansion to consulting services, where the firm is managing its own contracts, deliverables and working directly with government agency representatives. Fedstack’s solutions cover five capability areas tied to the federal marketplace and include: data & AI, application development, digital platforms, infrastructure solutions and cybersecurity.

Fedstack’s new award ties to the expanded GSA opportunity resulting from a March 20, 2025 Executive Order 14240 titled “Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement” that directed a consolidation of federal procurement for common goods and services in the GSA, in a move aimed to reduce waste and inefficiencies. This movement of procurement towards GSA should quadruple the dollar value of the agency’s offered contracts.

The MAS is the federal government’s largest contracting vehicle, with $50.3 billion in sales awarded for fiscal year 2024. Fedstack securing a Prime GWAC Vehicle on the GSA schedule provides the company access to bid on billions of dollars in federal spending. Having this access means Fedstack can present pre-negotiated terms as it is an already vetted and trusted partner. It also provides the company opportunities to expand its reach through bids for state and local government and tribal contracts, dramatically increasing its direct access and visibility.

“This vehicle award is the result of our strategy to scale our core solutions to a more expansive offering,” said Chris Coligado, Executive Vice President at Fedstack. “We strategically focused on GSA MAS because it’s a best-in-class government acquisition contract vehicle, and due to the recent order that directs procurement towards GSA. As the Prime bidder we no longer have to rely solely on other firms to choose us as a subcontractor, we can control every aspect of the process. And, we can do this while saving the government agencies money, as we’re a proven provider that can offer efficiency and cost savings by eliminating any middlemen markups.”

Fedstack, the Federal arm of Smoothstack, Inc., is a technology services and solutions provider led by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in Federal consulting and digital modernization in the areas of Data Engineering & AI, Applications Development, Digital Platforms, Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions, and Cybersecurity to Fortune 500 companies and Government agencies. The team has successfully driven major transformational programs across 25 federal Government departments and agencies. Fedstack delivers strategic consulting and talent development solutions to Government agencies and strategic partners, combining innovation with proven experience to address mission-critical needs.

