New Tide Cleaners in Farmington Hills Offers Free Cleanings at Upcoming Grand Opening

Owned and operated by local franchisee Ankur Patel, the Farmington Hills store is designed with busy lives in mind.

Guests can enter to win year of dry cleaning while supporting local nonprofit during one-day celebration

For my family, this is about more than dry cleaning — it's about building something lasting right here in our neighborhood." — Ankur Patel, Owner and Operator

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Cleaners is making laundry day a little brighter in Metro Detroit. The nation’s no.1 name in laundry care is opening its newest location in Farmington Hills and inviting the community to celebrate at a grand opening event on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free services, local giveaways and a community partnership benefiting families in need.To mark the occasion, first-time guests can bring in two items to be cleaned for free — no strings attached — and will also be entered to win a year’s worth of dry cleaning (a $500 value).Owned and operated by local franchisee Ankur Patel, the Farmington Hills store is designed with busy lives in mind. Services include dry cleaning, wash and fold, uniform cleaning, same-day service and household item care, all delivered with Tide’s trusted quality. Customers can also take advantage of 24/7 pickup and drop-off lockers and optional delivery service for added convenience.“For my family, this is about more than dry cleaning — it’s about building something lasting right here in our neighborhood,” said Patel. “We’re bringing a service people can rely on and showing up as a positive part of the community from day one.”In that spirit, Tide Cleaners is partnering with Let’s Make A Difference , a local nonprofit that provides clothing and food to families in need. As part of the grand opening celebration, the store will help raise awareness for the organization’s mission and support its outreach programs.“Our goal is simple: Enjoy life, not laundry,” said Ryan Figlioli, General Manager of the Farmington Hills location. “We’re here to make things easier for people — whether that’s getting their laundry done right, saving time or helping them feel good about where they’re spending their money.”Tide Cleaners, part of Tide Services and backed by Procter & Gamble (P&G), brings the trusted power of the Tide brand to modern garment care. By combining decades of cleaning expertise with innovations like 24-hour drop-off, delivery and a user-friendly mobile app, Tide Cleaners is reimagining the laundry experience. Services include same-day cleaning, household item care, alterations and wedding dress preservation — all delivered with the quality consumers expect from Tide.A ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders and partners is in the works, with details to be announced in the coming days.For more information or to find a Tide Cleaners near you, visit www.tidecleaners.com About Tide Cleaners:For 70 years, Tidehas been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tidebrand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com and tidefranchise.com.# # #

