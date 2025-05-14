Joel Silverman Voted Best Attorney in Helena

Attorney Joel Silverman is the CEO of Silverman Law Office in Montana. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Joel Silverman, founder of Silverman Law Office, was voted Best Attorney in Helena by the Independent Record’s Best of Helena contest.

I’ve built my career around helping Montanans solve complex problems with straightforward, actionable advice. Knowing the community sees and values that work is deeply meaningful.” — Attorney Joel Silverman

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joel Silverman , founder and CEO of Silverman Law Office , PLLC, has been voted Best Attorney in Helena in the Best of Helena contest hosted by the Independent Record newspaper. Silverman received the honor through a public nomination and voting process.Silverman founded Silverman Law Office in 2012 with a focus on providing clear, strategic legal advice tailored to each client’s goals. His practice includes tax law, business and contract matters, estate planning, employment law, real estate, and regulated industries such as liquor and gambling.“I’m incredibly honored by this recognition,” Silverman said. “I’ve built my career around helping Montanans solve complex problems with straightforward, actionable advice. Knowing the community sees and values that work is deeply meaningful.”Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, Silverman moved to Montana in 1992. He earned degrees in mathematics and forestry from the University of Montana, followed by a J.D. from Lewis and Clark College and an LL.M. in taxation from the University of Washington.In addition to leading a growing firm with offices in Helena, Bozeman and Big Timber, Montana, Silverman is a published author, public speaker and active volunteer. He has served on the board of the Montana Business Assistance Connection and currently serves on the board of the Helena College Foundation.Through the firm, he has contributed both funding and volunteer hours to organizations including Shodair Children’s Hospital, Lewis and Clark Humane Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana, the American Red Cross, Prickly Pear Land Trust, The Friendship Center, Helena Food Share and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.For more information about Silverman Law Office, PLLC, visit https://mttaxlaw.com/

