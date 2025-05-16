Launching Soon - LLENA(AI)™ Links Dollar General® Stores to personalize nutrition experience for rural communities

LLENA(AI)™ boldy expands ‘Cook It Yourself’ via Dollar General®, delivering AI-powered meal planning and grocery access to underserved rural communities.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc., a leader in AI-driven health and wellness innovation, is excited to announce the addition of Dollar General® stores to its "Cook It Yourself"(CIY) module. This integration enables users to access personalized healthy meal planning with convenient pickup and delivery options across the United States.

In a bold step toward transforming health equity, LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc. is scaling its mission to make personalized nutrition accessible by expanding its “Cook It Yourself” module through a collaboration with Dollar General®—bridging the gap between smart meal planning and real-time access to affordable, healthier grocery options for the communities that need it most.

Empowering Communities Through Technology and Accessibility:

LLENA(AI)™ ability to integrate Dollar General® in our platform helps fulfill our promise to the executives at the Louisiana Department of Health—bringing healthier choices to rural communities and empowering families with personalized, AI-powered nutrition tools. In Louisiana, where many rural areas suffer from food deserts and limited access to fresh, affordable produce, this integration directly tackles those challenges head-on. It’s not just about innovative meal planning; it’s about transforming access to nutrition, improving health outcomes, and closing critical dietary gaps for communities that have long been underserved." — Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)™ Founder

LLENA(AI)™’s CIY (Cook It Yourself) module offers users tailored meal plans and recipes based on individual health data and preferences. With the addition of Dollar General®, users can now seamlessly order ingredients for these personalized meals, choosing between in-store pickup or home delivery, depending on their location.

This integration not only simplifies the process of obtaining nutritious foods but also aligns with Dollar General’s commitment to community-focused retail solutions.

Nationwide Impact with a Local Touch:

Dollar General’s extensive network of over 19,000 stores ensures that LLENA(AI)™ users, regardless of their geographic location, have access to affordable and nutritious food options from the stores that offer fresh produce. This expansion particularly benefits rural and underserved communities, where access to fresh and healthy foods may be limited. This is a main focus of changing nutrition behavior, reducing chronic disease management and cost.

About LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc.

LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc. is a digital health platform revolutionizing diabetes management through personalized, AI-powered recommendations focused on nutrition, exercise, and real-time coaching. Recognized by the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health for its innovation in digital health equity, LLENA(AI)™ is at the forefront of improving population health outcomes—especially in underserved and rural communities.

Through strategic collaborations—including a USDA-funded initiative—LLENA(AI)™ continues to scale its impact by aligning with national efforts to address food insecurity, chronic disease, and rising healthcare costs. The platform is already integrated with Walmart, Amazon, Instacart, and Zoko, connecting millions to healthier, personalized food options at their fingertips.

With a deep commitment to accessibility, affordability, and equity, LLENA(AI)™ empowers individuals across all communities to take control of their health, build sustainable habits, and thrive.

Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always with LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc.

Apple app - https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/llena-ai-health-solutions-inc/id1488145138

Android app - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.llenaai&hl=en_US



