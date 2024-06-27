White House-Endorsed Digital Health Management, LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc. Helps Personalized Instacart Experience

White House Image

LLENA(AI)™ Simplifies Healthy Eating with Instacart Integration: Nutritious Groceries Delivered, SNAP EBT Accepted

LLENA(AI)™ Is making and keeping it personal. Congrats to Instacart for this collaboration and commitment to the White House Initiative to address hunger and provide nutrition to all communities.” — Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)™ Founder

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc., renowned for its innovative approach to combating health disparities, is thrilled to announce a significant enhancement to its Cook it Yourself Module through integration with Instacart. This strategic partnership allows users to purchase healthy groceries directly via the LLENA(AI)™ platform, promoting easier access to nutritious food options.

Charlotta Carter, Founder of LLENA(AI)™, states, "The value of Instacart, simplicity of using Instacart on Cook it Yourself, and nationwide coverage for healthy eating make this integration a game-changer. With Instacart, users can pay with EBT SNAP, ensuring affordable and healthy grocery options for all."

This innovative addition underscores LLENA(AI)™’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve public health outcomes. The collaboration with Instacart aligns with LLENA(AI)™’s mission to provide personalized nutrition, exercise, and coaching solutions to individuals from all walks of life, particularly those in rural and underserved communities.

With this new integration, LLENA(AI)™ users can seamlessly order personalized nutritious groceries through Instacart, making healthy eating more accessible and convenient. The Cook it Yourself Module offers tailored recipes and meal plans, and now, with the ability to purchase ingredients directly through the app, users can take immediate action towards improving their diet and overall health.

The collaboration with Instacart enables LLENA(AI)™ to extend its innovative services to more Americans, offering them convenient solutions for their dietary needs. This is especially beneficial for SNAP/EBT families and communities, providing them with affordable and healthy grocery options.

LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc. continues to lead the way in personalized health and nutrition, utilizing AI and health data to deliver on-demand support and guidance. The integration with Instacart enhances the platform's capabilities, ensuring users have everything they need to embrace healthier lifestyles.

About LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc.

LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc. is a digital diabetes management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence. The company focuses on personalized nutrition, exercise, and coaching to provide on-demand support and guidance. With a commitment to accessibility and affordability, LLENA(AI)™ empowers individuals across the spectrum of society to take control of their health and well-being, thereby reducing healthcare costs and addressing hunger and nutrition disparities.

Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always with LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc.

Contact Information: Charlotta Gigliotti-Carter

LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions, Inc.

+1 408-896-7005