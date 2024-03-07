Digital Health Management Platform LLENA(AI)™ Health and Southern University Team Up to Support the Community

Southern University Law Center

The Health and Harmony Wellness Fair: Screenings, giveaways and services in Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Southern University Mini-Dome - April 13, 2024

Technology, Education, Research and Insurance collaborations to address the needs of the community to fight chronic disease is critical and much appreciated. Thanks to such great partners!” — Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)™ Founder

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a dedication to promoting health and wellness in the community, the Southern University Law Center (SULC) is teaming up with the "Increasing Clinicians of Diversity" Initiative, Louisiana Department of Health, Aetna, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc for the Health and Harmony Wellness Fair on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The event aims to promote community wellness and empowerment. Although the event is free and open to all, registration is recommended. Reserve your spot online at www.sulc.edu/harmonyfair.

Following the prestigious endorsement from the White House for its pioneering efforts in addressing health disparities, LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc., in partnership with Southern University Law Center, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, emphasizes the significance of collaboration, community orientation, and impact. This alliance underscores the commitment to contributing positively to underserved communities, and serves as a model for leveraging collective resources and expertise to effectuate meaningful and lasting change in public health. - Charlotta Carter, the Founder of LLENA(AI)™.

"The Health and Harmony Wellness Fair is not just an event; it's a commitment to fostering a healthier community," said Marla Dickerson, vice chancellor of the Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives. "We are thrilled to partner with organizations that share our vision of promoting holistic well-being and providing accessible resources to all members of our community."

The day-long fair is designed to offer a comprehensive platform for individuals and families to access essential health resources and engage with wellness services. Dr. Patrice A. Harris, CEO of eMed, will kick off the event with a motivational message on integrating mental health into healthcare. Attendees can enjoy activities like health screenings, exercise, healthy food vendors, financial planning resources, and more. Exciting giveaways and opportunities to connect with local health organizations await guests, making it a holistic and engaging experience promoting well-being in the community.

Register now at https://www.sulc.edu/page/health-and-harmony-wellness-fair For more information, contact Jasmine D. Hunter at jhunter@sulc.edu or 225-421-9742.

LLENA(AI)™ Health Solutions Inc.

Learn to Love Eating Nutritiously Always, LLENA(AI)™Health Solutions Inc. is a digital health management platform with personalized recommendations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence. https://llenafood.life

