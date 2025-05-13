Senator Roy Blunt Comments on the Passing of Senator Christopher S. 'Kit' Bond

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senator Roy Blunt offered the following remarks on the passing of Senator Kit Bond:"No one understood Missouri better or served our State more effectively than Kit Bond. While he is most often recognized for his ability to bring federal dollars and new opportunities to Missouri, his fellow Senators saw him as a trusted leader on national security, transportation, and education. And I was fortunate to call him friend. Abby and I send our love to his family and will keep them in our thoughts as we remember this great American with fondness and appreciation for his friendship and leadership." - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

