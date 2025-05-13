FDLE arrests Land O’Lakes man for possessing, sharing child sexual abuse material

May 13, 2025

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Joseph Allen Watson, 53, of Land O’Lakes, for possession and transmission of child sexual abuse material. The arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

“It’s hard to find a more depraved example of someone who betrayed the local community’s trust than this defendant—a soon-to-be-former elementary school teacher who is now charged with multiple counts of possession and promotion of child pornography,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners, this predator is off our streets and will now face our Statewide Prosecutors, who will ensure he is held accountable for his heinous actions.”

“FDLE continues to set the bar for what rapid response looks like,” said FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Mark Brutnell. “It is because of our partnerships at every level of law enforcement that we can continue to protect the community through diligent investigation and effective prosecution. FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass and Attorney General James Uthmeier don’t just take the protection of Florida’s children seriously, they lead by example.”

FDLE’s investigation unfolded on May 9, when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) about a social media user sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation revealed Watson to be the account holder and that he received and shared two files depicting child sexual abuse. Agents further determined that Watson was a music teacher at Oakstead Elementary School.

On May 12, agents with FDLE Tampa went to Oakstead Elementary School and discretely interviewed Watson, where he admitted to receiving and sharing the child sex abuse files on his social media account.

Watson was arrested on two charges of possession of child sexual abuse material, two charges of electronic in-state transmission of obscene material and two charges of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, all felonies.

With assistance from Pasco Sheriff’s Office, Watson was transported to the Pasco County Jail where he was booked with a $120,000 bond. Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.

