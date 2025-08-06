NovoaGlobal® Teams Up with Española, New Mexico to Improve Traffic Safety with Automated Speed Enforcement

image of red car seeming to be speeding with blurry foreground

NovoaGlobal to Partner with Española, NM for Automated Speed Enforcement Program

Image of City of Española, New Mexico Logo

City of Española, New Mexico Logo

NovoaGlobal Inc photo enforcement Creating Safer Communities Logo

NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated Speed Enforcement Program

We’re honored to partner with Española to deploy a proven solution that saves lives. Our technology helps foster safer driving habits. We look forward to a positive, lasting impact in the community.””
— Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal
ESPAñOLA, NM, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovoaGlobal, Inc., a national leader in advanced traffic safety and enforcement technology, is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with the City of Española, New Mexico to implement and manage a new Automated Speed Enforcement Program aimed at curbing speeding and improving roadway safety.

The initiative comes in response to growing concerns over excessive speeding, which has increasingly jeopardized the safety of residents, drivers, and pedestrians on Española’s roads. Through the use of automated photo enforcement, the city seeks to deter dangerous driving behavior and protect families across the community.

“Speeding remains one of the most preventable causes of traffic fatalities,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal®. “We’re honored to partner with Española to deploy a proven solution that saves lives. Our technology helps foster safer driving habits. We look forward to a positive, lasting impact in the community.”

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), speed-related crashes claimed more than 12,000 lives in 2022, representing 29% of all traffic fatalities. The IIHS notes that higher speeds not only increase the chances of a crash occurring, but also significantly worsen its severity. Speed safety cameras, the institute reports, have been shown through numerous studies to reduce vehicle speeds and crash rates on a wide range of roadways.

The adoption of automated enforcement technology is a vital step in enhancing public safety and improving driver accountability.

The program reflects Española’s continued commitment to data-driven public safety measures and aligns with broader efforts to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities statewide.

Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 888-666-4218 ext. 3
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

NovoaGlobal® Traffic Safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NovoaGlobal® Teams Up with Española, New Mexico to Improve Traffic Safety with Automated Speed Enforcement

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Matina Vourvopoulos
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
+1 888-666-4218 ext. 3
Company/Organization
NovoaGlobal, Inc.
8018 Sunport Dr., Ste 203
Orlando, Florida, 32809
United States
+1 888-666-4218
Visit Newsroom
About

NovoaGlobal® is committed to developing advanced, accessible, high-tech solutions that help communities make roads safer and reduce crime. Their comprehensive traffic safety solutions—including red light, speed, and school zone speed enforcement—offer turnkey programs to help combat the ongoing crisis of traffic-related injuries and fatalities. Focusing on Vision Zero, NovoaGlobal also provides innovative traffic safety solutions such as Stop Sign, Oversize, Crosswalk, Gridlock and Railroad Enforcement. Serving communities across North and South America, NovoaGlobal advances technology every day with one clear vision: Creating Safer Communities.

NovoaGlobal Press Room

More From This Author
NovoaGlobal® Teams Up with Española, New Mexico to Improve Traffic Safety with Automated Speed Enforcement
NovoaGlobal® Chosen by Hartford to Launch Automated Traffic Safety Enforcement Initiative
NovoaGlobal® Pre-Approved to Provide Automated Speed and Red-Light Enforcement for Connecticut Governments (CRCOG)
View All Stories From This Author