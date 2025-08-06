NovoaGlobal® Teams Up with Española, New Mexico to Improve Traffic Safety with Automated Speed Enforcement

NovoaGlobal to Partner with Española, NM for Automated Speed Enforcement Program City of Española, New Mexico Logo NovoaGlobal Creating Safer Communities Logo

NovoaGlobal to Provide Automated Speed Enforcement Program

We’re honored to partner with Española to deploy a proven solution that saves lives. Our technology helps foster safer driving habits. We look forward to a positive, lasting impact in the community.”” — Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal

ESPAñOLA, NM, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovoaGlobal, Inc. , a national leader in advanced traffic safety and enforcement technology, is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with the City of Española, New Mexico to implement and manage a new Automated Speed Enforcement Program aimed at curbing speeding and improving roadway safety.The initiative comes in response to growing concerns over excessive speeding, which has increasingly jeopardized the safety of residents, drivers, and pedestrians on Española’s roads. Through the use of automated photo enforcement, the city seeks to deter dangerous driving behavior and protect families across the community.“Speeding remains one of the most preventable causes of traffic fatalities,” said Carlos Lofstedt, President and CEO of NovoaGlobal. “We’re honored to partner with Española to deploy a proven solution that saves lives. Our technology helps foster safer driving habits. We look forward to a positive, lasting impact in the community.”According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), speed-related crashes claimed more than 12,000 lives in 2022, representing 29% of all traffic fatalities. The IIHS notes that higher speeds not only increase the chances of a crash occurring, but also significantly worsen its severity. Speed safety cameras, the institute reports, have been shown through numerous studies to reduce vehicle speeds and crash rates on a wide range of roadways.The adoption of automated enforcement technology is a vital step in enhancing public safety and improving driver accountability.The program reflects Española’s continued commitment to data-driven public safety measures and aligns with broader efforts to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities statewide.

