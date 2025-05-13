STACEY SCHWIZER SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Stacey Schwizer will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacey Schwizer, Principal and Owner of Sentinel Retirement Services, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Stacey will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Stacey Schwizer as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With years of industry experience, Stacey has established herself as a trusted expert in retirement planning and insurance. A dynamic and results-driven leader, she is a licensed Life and Health Insurance professional committed to simplifying the often complex processes of retirement planning and insurance selection.Through her company, Sentinel Retirement Services, Stacey provides a comprehensive, one-stop solution for clients navigating Social Security, Medicare, a wide range of insurance options, and essential legal documentation. Her client-focused approach ensures that each individual receives personalized care and guidance tailored to their unique needs, helping them make confident, informed decisions about their future.Sentinel Retirement Services is a comprehensive agency specializing in retirement planning, with over 23 licenses across the United States. The agency is committed to empowering clients through education, personalized enrollment assistance, and dedicated advocacy. Whether clients are enrolling in Medicare, under-65 health insurance, dental and vision plans, cancer, hospital indemnity, heart and stroke insurance, travel insurance, or annuities, Sentinel provides tailored support with a focus on individual needs.Known for its client-centered approach, Sentinel Retirement Services places a strong emphasis on building relationships and remaining responsive to each client's unique situation. In addition to its extensive insurance offerings, the agency also delivers essential legal services. These include the preparation of Health and Financial Powers of Attorney (POA), Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) forms, Living Wills, Last Will and Testament documents, Transfer on Death Deeds, and guardianship and conservatorship filings.The agency also assists clients in navigating the probate process, ensuring that all necessary paperwork is completed and filed efficiently. Their goal is to help clients settle estates promptly while often avoiding formal probate proceedings.Beyond retirement and legal planning, Sentinel Retirement Services offers mobile notary services, financial counseling, help with insurance and medical billing issues, and support for enrolling and renewing Medicaid benefits. The agency ensures a holistic, streamlined approach to managing healthcare, retirement, and estate planning by integrating insurance, legal, and financial services.Sentinel Retirement Services is dedicated to helping individuals make informed, confident decisions about their future, providing compassionate and personalized guidance at every stage.With a broad range of services spanning life and health insurance, financial counseling, and legal support, Sentinel Retirement Services offers a holistic approach to healthcare, retirement, and estate planning. Sentinel Retirement Services likes to call their attention to detail and array of services provided, the "well-rounded comprehensive retirement plan", so clients can sit back and enjoy their hard-earned retirement without any additional stress.Additionally, Stacey recently launched Art for Seniors, a nonprofit program created to engage senior citizens through the joy of artistic expression. With a lifelong passion for the arts, Stacey is dedicated to teaching seniors various forms of art as a way to stimulate cognitive function, foster social interaction, and provide a fun, creative outlet.The program offers seniors a welcoming environment where they can step out of the house, connect with others, and enjoy a few hours of hands-on art-making each month. Through Art for Seniors, Stacey continues her commitment to enhancing the lives of older adults—this time through creativity, community, and connection.Aside from being a Licensed Life and Health Agent and Agency Owner at Sentinel Retirement Services, LLC, as well as the Managing Director of Art for Seniors, Stacey is also the Company Owner of both Adore Kids and Baby and Adore Everyday, where she specializes in handcrafted items for children, adults, and the home. Stacey has been an artist for many years, working in home decorating and various other art mediums, and has also worked as a self-employed custom machine embroidery designer, creating personalized embroidery for clients. She has a strong passion for creativity and is a freelance crocheter, offering custom crochet items. She has a history of quilting and sewing, crafting a variety of items from clothing, wreaths, leather craft, to household products. Stacey enjoys seeing other people's ideas come to life. Most of the work Stacey does for others is custom and one of a kind. Lastly, Stacey has designed Daily Wear Jewelry for women and children, combining colors, gems, and charms to create beautiful, wearable art.Before embarking on her current career path, she was a full-time stay-at-home parent to three now adult children. She attended Mesa Community College for General Studies. She later attended the University of Phoenix for their Bachelor of Criminal Justice with a focus on Criminology program, where she consistently earned a 4.0 GPA. She expanded her knowledge in real estate by attending the Chamberlin Real Estate School. She is also studying for the Retirement Income Certified Planner (RICP) designation from the American College of Financial Services and has earned AHIP Certification from American Health Insurance Plans. Stacey's educational background and diverse qualifications have shaped her expertise in various fields, paving the way for her current focus on financial services and the healthcare industry.Stacey's decision to earn her Life and Health Insurance license was deeply personal, shaped by her long and painful journey through the healthcare system. For 28 years, she suffered from a debilitating, undiagnosed illness that left her in constant pain, caused vision loss, the complete failure of her pituitary gland, and widespread systemic issues. Throughout this time, she was not only physically unwell but also misunderstood, facing accusations of "doctor shopping" and other unjust assumptions from the very professionals she turned to for help.Despite the overwhelming challenges, Stacey persisted in her search for answers. After nearly three decades, she was finally diagnosed with Hypophosphatasia, a rare genetic disorder. Her experience ignited a passion for advocacy and education. Today, she actively raises awareness about this little-known condition and its complex symptoms. Each year, she is invited to speak to first-year medical students at the University of Arizona, in collaboration with Banner Rheumatology, offering them a powerful firsthand account of living with a rare and often misunderstood disease.Stacey's unique perspective, shaped by years of personal health struggles, sets her apart in the insurance industry. She brings an unmatched empathy, insight, and determination to help others navigate the healthcare system. Her mission is clear: to share what she's learned so others don't endure the same suffering and mistreatment she faced. Stacey is committed to making the system more accessible, compassionate, and effective for everyone she serves.Throughout her illustrious career, Stacey Schwizer has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her recent selection as Top Licensed Life / Health Agent & Owner of the Year 2025 and her newest honor, Empowered Woman of the Year.Looking back, Stacey attributes her success to her perseverance, positive mindset, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she pursues her hobbies and spends time with her children. In the future, Stacey wants to continue to provide seniors with the guidance they need to navigate their future.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

