Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Grundy County High School with Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for Voter Registration

May 13. 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has presented Grundy County High School with the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Grundy County High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Grundy County High School, and the Grundy County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Since 2016, Grundy County has seen a 186 percent increase in voter participation during elections among Tennesseans who are 18 years old. During the 2024 Election, 30 percent of Grundy County poll workers were students.

“The accomplishments of Grundy County High School’s senior class fill all of us in our community with a sense of pride,” said Grundy County Administrator of Elections Garry Miller. “I am optimistic that these emerging leaders have inspired others to follow their lead by demonstrating their passion and commitment to becoming civically engaged citizens.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

###