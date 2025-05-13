Secretary of State Tre Hargett Presents Moore County High School with Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for Voter Registration 

May 13, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has presented Moore County High School with the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Moore County High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Moore County High School, and the Moore County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“We are excited to recognize Moore County High School as an Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award Winner,” said Moore County Administrator of Elections Jim Sanders. “These students have embraced their roles as emerging leaders; through their participation in this program and their desire to become civically engaged citizens, we should all be encouraged about our community’s future.”

Moore County High School is also a two-time winner of the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, having earned this distinction in 2021 and 2023.

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

