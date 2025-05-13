Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Harriman High School as Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award Winner for Voter Registration

May 13, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Harriman High School has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Harriman High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Harriman High School, and the Roane County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“We are incredibly excited to recognize Harriman High School as a 2025 Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award Winner,” said Roane County Administrator of Elections Charles Holiway. “These seniors and those before them continue to embrace their role as emerging leaders within our community. We are all very proud of their accomplishments and remain excited about their futures ahead.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

###