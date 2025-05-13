Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Sullivan East High School as Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award Winner for Voter Registration 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has announced that Sullivan East High School has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award for registering at least 85 percent of eligible students to vote.

“Achieving at least 85 percent voter registration clearly shows Sullivan East High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at these schools, and the Sullivan County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-one Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“We are excited to recognize Sullivan East High School as an Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award winner,” said Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher. “Through their participation in the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards, these students have shown us that our community’s future remains bright.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

###