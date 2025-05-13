Healthworks Pros Launches 'THE CARD' Program for Medical Marijuana Certification Across NJ, NY, PA & Florida

Cannabis Certification

“Bringing Compassionate Cannabis Care to Those Who Need It Most. Skip the Lines—Get Certified from Home in NJ, NY, PA & FL”

Cannabis, when used responsibly and medically, has opened the door to healing for patients who have exhausted traditional treatments. It’s not just about relief—it’s about reclaiming wellness.” — K. Shariff, PMHNP, THE CARD Program

EAST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthworks Pros (HWP), a trusted provider of integrated healthcare services, proudly announces the launch of THE CARD , a new multi-state initiative that simplifies access to medical marijuana certifications for eligible patients in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Florida.Designed with accessibility, privacy, and wellness in mind, THE CARD empowers individuals living with chronic conditions to legally access plant-based treatment options that may help manage pain, anxiety, PTSD, and more. At the heart of THE CARD is a team of compassionate, high-caliber medical professionals who are committed to accessible, patient-centered care. Healthworks Pros is proud to be home to the Top Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner of 2025, Karina Shariff, APN, as recognized by ZocDoc, a trusted leader in patient-provider reviews. This recognition reflects HWP’s unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, ethical cannabis evaluations, and holistic wellness solutions. Patients can expect judgment-free care, prompt service, and expert guidance at every step of the certification process.“We developed THE CARD to offer more than just a certification—we’re offering a path to relief, dignity, and safe medical alternatives,” said Dr. Croix-Ronald Coppáge, President of Healthworks Pros. “Our goal is to eliminate barriers to access and educate communities about how medical cannabis can support their healing.”Key Features of THE CARD:• Easy Online Pre-Registration• Same-Week Virtual or In-Person Appointments• Confidential Evaluations with Certified Medical Providers• State-Specific Guidance for Application Submission• Follow-Up Support & Renewal RemindersWhether you're a veteran with PTSD, a cancer survivor in New Jersey, or living with chronic back pain in New York, THE CARD helps you navigate the process with confidence and care.Pre-registration is now available at www.healthworkspros.net , or by calling our Consumer Care Center at 973.571.9090. Services are HIPAA-compliant and offered in multiple languages to include but not limited to English, Spanish, and Russian.

