Announcing the Launch of We Care 2— Integrated Health Care Serving New Jersey’s Marginalized Communities
EYES INC of NJ announces its new integrated health care services for Veterans and marginalized communities in New Jersey.
We Care 2 aims to reduce disparities in access to quality mental health care, improve health outcomes, and foster community resilience.”FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the launch of We Care 2—Integrated Health Care—committed to fostering healing, resilience, and empowerment within marginalized communities. With a holistic approach to wellness, We Care 2 is dedicated to addressing the unique mental and physical health needs of individuals from underserved populations, offering both Tele-health and onsite behavioral health services, along with remote and onsite primary health care services.
About We Care 2: We Care 2 is more than just an integrated health center; it is a sanctuary for healing and transformation. The mission of We Care 2 is to provide accessible, compassionate, and culturally responsive care to individuals living in marginalized communities, empowering them to overcome challenges, achieve holistic wellness, and thrive in their lives.
Key Services:
1 - Tele-health Behavioral Health Services: We Care 2 will offer convenient and confidential virtual counseling sessions, ensuring access to care for those unable to visit our onsite facility.
2 - Onsite Behavioral Health Services: We Care 2 will provide comprehensive in-person counseling, therapy, and support services tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients.
3 - Integrated Primary Care Services: To promote holistic care, We Care 2 will offer remote and onsite primary care services alongside behavioral health services, addressing both physical and mental health needs.
Holistic Approach to Wellness: We Care 2 provides a multidisciplinary team of licensed professionals, including therapists, counselors, primary care providers, and support staff, collaborating to create individualized treatment plans that address the whole person—mind, body, and spirit.
Community Impact: With a focus on marginalized communities, We Care 2 aims to reduce disparities in access to quality mental health care, improve health outcomes, and foster community resilience. We are committed to partnering with local organizations, community leaders, and stakeholders to create a network of support and resources for those we serve.
For More Information: For additional details about We Care 2, or to become a new patient, please visit our website at https://wecare2.net or contact us at (417) WE CARE 2 / (417) 932 2732.
