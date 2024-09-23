Isaiah House and Healthworks Pros, LLC Launch NJ HEAL: A New Medication-Assisted Treatment Initiative in East Orange, NJ

Addiction Hurts...Let Us Help!

NJ HEAL addresses the urgent need for accessible, high-quality healthcare services for individuals struggling with opioids.

NJ HEAL provides evidence-based Medication-Assisted Treatment to individuals with opioid use disorder, including the use of FDA-approved medications such as methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone.” — NJ HEAL Project

EAST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaiah House, Inc., a nonprofit family shelter, in partnership with Healthworks Pros, LLC, (HWP) and its WE CARE 2 integrated healthcare wellness group, is proud to announce the launch of NJ HEAL (Health Equity to Advance Life), a comprehensive Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) project. This initiative, supported by funding from the New Jersey Department of Human Services under the Open Access to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) in Homeless Shelters program, aims to provide vital healthcare services to vulnerable populations in East Orange and surrounding communities challenged with opioid addiction and other substance use disorders.The NJ HEAL project addresses the urgent need for accessible, high-quality healthcare services for individuals struggling with opioid addiction, with a focus on those persons experiencing homelessness. By combining MAT with integrated healthcare, NJ HEAL offers a holistic approach to treatment, promoting recovery and improving overall health outcomes for participants in one centralized location.Key Features of the NJ HEAL Project:• Comprehensive MAT Services: NJ HEAL provides evidence-based Medication-Assisted Treatment to individuals with opioid use disorder, including the use of FDA-approved medications such as methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone. This approach is designed to reduce cravings, prevent relapse, and support long-term recovery.• Integrated Healthcare: In addition to MAT, the NJ HEAL project offers integrated healthcare services under Healthworks Pros' WE CARE 2 wellness group, including pediatric and adult primary care, mental health counseling, support for co-occurring disorders, including IOP services. This comprehensive, integrated wellness model ensures all aspects of a patient's health are addressed.• Supportive Services: NJ HEAL includes case management, peer support, and referral services to connect individuals with housing, employment, and other essential resources. These services are crucial in addressing the social determinants of health impacting recovery.• Accessibility and Convenience: The WE CARE 2 wellness center, located in East Orange, is easily accessible to those in need, with extended hours and walk-in appointments available. Our goal is to remove barriers to care and provide immediate support to those seeking help.• Cultural Awareness: The WE CARE 2 wellness center provides access to a diverse professional staff that mirrors the community we serve, providing real-time multilingual support and cultural sensitivity. Patients can dial 833.880.1803 to connect directly to 9 different languages, including Spanish, Creole, Arabic, Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Vietnamese and Korean.Quotes: " Isaiah House is committed to supporting our community's most vulnerable individuals. The NJ HEAL project represents a significant step forward in providing comprehensive care to those struggling with opioid use disorder,” said Zammeah Bivins-Gibson, Executive Director of Isaiah House. "We are thrilled to partner with Isaiah House on this vital initiative. The NJ HEAL project will make a real difference in the lives of many, offering hope and a path to recovery, provided by highly qualified, sage medical and mental health professionals" said Dr. Croix-Ronald Coppáge, CEO of Healthworks Pros, LLC.About Isaiah House:Isaiah House is a leading social service organization in East Orange, NJ, dedicated to providing shelter, support, and resources to individuals and families in need. For nearly 40 years, Isaiah House has been a beacon of hope, offering a wide range of services to help people rebuild their lives.About Healthworks Pros, LLC:Healthworks Pros, LLC is a New Jersey-based wellness group specializing in the emerging area of integrated healthcare, including Medication-Assisted Treatment. Our mission is to provide accessible and comprehensive integrated healthcare services in a centralized location, tailored to the unique needs of persons residing in the marginalized communities we serve. Through care grounded in compassion, empathy and understanding, we strive to improve overall health outcomes, promote wellness, and reduce health disparities for all individuals, regardless of background or circumstance.OPEN FOR YOUR HEALTHLocated at 85 N. 14th Street in East Orange, NJ, we provide services in multiple languages, including but not limited to Spanish and Creole. NJ HEAL and WE CARE 2 wellness group are now accepting new clients. Agency referrals are welcomed and encouraged! CONTACT US TODAY.

