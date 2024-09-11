Zensights Names Julia Brodsky as Chief Client Experience Officer

Julia’s experience in data strategy and analytics, along with her proven leadership in leveraging data to deliver patient-centric solutions, will be an invaluable asset to Zensights and its clients.” — Bob Jansen

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zensights LLC is pleased to announce that Julia Brodsky has joined the organization as Chief Client Experience Officer. Julia has been an esteemed Subject Matter Expert at Zensights, recognized for her exceptional leadership in Data Enablement, Data Science, and Analytics. She brings extensive experience from her work in the pharmaceutical industry, including her most recent role as Vice President, Head of Strategic Data Products for Novartis US Oncology, where she built and led a team delivering innovative data and analytics solutions.

Julia's expertise spans key areas such as data science, sales & marketing insights, managed markets analytics, and data strategy. In her new role, Julia will ensure client engagement is high, projects are delivered to the highest standards, and customers receive an exceptional experience.

Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights, stated, “Julia’s experience in data strategy and analytics, along with her proven leadership in leveraging data to deliver patient-centric solutions, will be an invaluable asset to Zensights and its clients.”

About Zensights: Zensights is a leading life science consulting firm focused on helping BioPharma organizations improve business results by building relationships with "Best in Class" vendors on a capability-by-capability perspective. Through its expert consulting, vetting, executive connections, and world-renowned subject matter experts and FHAP panel, Zensights provides life science companies the strategic insights and guidance necessary to succeed in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information, please visit zensights.com or contact Bob Jansen at Bob@zensights.com.

