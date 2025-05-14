Siyam World Maldives Soars to Stardom with Multiple Wins in Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards

Siyam World Water Pavillion with Pool Slide Grand Water Pavillion

MALDIVES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siyam World has been awarded one of the Top 10 Hotels in the World in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards 2025. This is a historic moment for the property and for the destination as Siyam World was the only resort in the Maldives to enter the Top 10.Sara Siyam, Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts , shared: “We’re beyond honored and thrilled to be ranked #10 in TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels in the World! From day one, our dedicated team has gone above and beyond to create unforgettable experiences, always striving to give our guests every reason to return. Constant innovation, authentically Maldivian hospitality and service, and an unwavering commitment to delivering unforgettable moments and experiences have been at the heart of our journey. A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team for their passion and perseverance, and to our amazing guests whose support and votes brought us this global recognition. You’ve helped put us on the world map, and we’re just getting started.”Siyam World also prevailed in the following categories:#10 Best Hotel in the World#4 Top Hotel in Asia#2 Best All-Inclusive Hotel in the World#1 Top All-Inclusive Hotel in the Maldives#1 Top All-Inclusive Hotel in AsiaThese accolades place Siyam World not just in the top 1% of Tripadvisor’s listings worldwide, but in an elite league of experience-led resorts shaking up the luxury travel playbook. As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, TripAdvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travelers’ favorites.

