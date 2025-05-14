Morae Acquires Information Governance Vendor Gimmal Broadening Its Technology-Based Solutions for Law Firms & Law Depts

Morae Global Corporation Gimmal

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the trusted, global leader in providing law firms, legal departments and compliance executives with solutions for managing their information lifecycle, today announced that it has acquired Gimmal, the leading end-to-end information governance (IG) software platform for managing the lifecycle of physical and digital records.Founded in 2002, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. By integrating Gimmal’s industry-leading IG software products with Morae’s existing technology and comprehensive suite of legal and compliance solutions, Morae will further strengthen its position in and penetration of the legal technology market. The combined platform will enable Morae clients to more effectively manage their full information lifecycle – from creation and classification to retention, migration and defensible disposition – with state-of-the-art software solutions.Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and CEO at Morae, stated, “Our clients want complete, comprehensive solutions that address increasingly complex legal, regulatory, and operational demands. Whether the need is software-driven or service-led, our mission is to deploy our significant expertise to create the best-in-class, advanced tech-based solutions that are most relevant to them. The combination of Gimmal’s software with Morae’s MorAI technology, services and consultancy will deliver an unmatched breadth and depth of offerings in our field, meaningfully enhancing the solutions we provide for our clients’ information governance and management needs.”Craig Carpenter, CEO of Gimmal, commented, “Joining Morae, a company with global reach and deep, trusted legal technology expertise, marks an exciting new chapter for Gimmal and serves as a huge value-add to our clients seeking holistic, end-to-end solutions. Plugging the leading information governance software into the leading, global legal technology company will deliver myriad new benefits and synergies for our global network of corporate legal departments and law firms.”Richard de Silva, Founder and Managing Partner of Morae’s private equity sponsor Lateral Investment Management, added, “Morae continues to exemplify what’s possible when visionary leadership meets disciplined, technology-driven solutions. Shahzad and his team have worked to redefine how legal services are delivered and this acquisition is an important step forward in building a fully integrated, global platform for legal and compliance innovation.”This transaction marks Morae’s sixth acquisition since Lateral Investment Management’s investment in the company in 2019.“With our growing suite of AI-led technology-based solutions designed for the market, we will continue to drive towards our goal of bringing about meaningful and measurable change to the law departments and law firms we serve.” said Bashir.About Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more at morae.com and follow us on LinkedIn About GimmalGimmal is information governance, simplified. As the market’s only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more at www.gimmal.com

