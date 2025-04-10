Keith Fenner Joins Morae as CRO to Accelerate Global Market Expansion and Commercial Growth in Legal Solutions

Morae Global Corporation Ketih Fenner

Morae stands out as a leader in the legal technology market, delivering exceptional customer value through trusted relationships anchored on product innovation and service excellence.” — Keith Fenner

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Fenner as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Keith will lead the company's global sales and marketing teams to enhance customer success, fostering deeper alignment with Morae's go-to-market strategy, revenue growth, and international expansion.Keith brings over 25 years of experience and a proven track record in successfully driving commercial excellence and growth across both scale-up and blue-chip enterprise software companies. His career includes key leadership positions at Microsoft, Sage, Diligent, and other technology-focused companies in which he was responsible for developing and leading global commercial go-to-market strategies, including pivotal roles in strategic M&A initiatives."We are thrilled to welcome Keith to the Morae team at this stage of our maturity and growth," said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and CEO at Morae. "His extensive experience and proven track record of driving growth will be an asset as we continue to expand the business and deliver exceptional value and innovation to our clients.”Shahzad added, “Morae is designed with an outside-in approach and Keith's contribution will elevate the customer experience and success in Morae's tech-enabled solutions. Furthermore, his location in London will strengthen the presence of our Executive Team, globally.”Throughout his career, Keith has honed a unique set of skills to enhance customer success and cultivate new, often disruptive opportunities from inception to established solutions. His expertise in aligning teams, technology, and data with shared objectives has proven instrumental in unlocking predictable long-term growth, making him an ideal fit for Morae."Morae stands out as a leader in the legal technology market, delivering exceptional customer value through trusted relationships anchored on product innovation and service excellence," said Keith Fenner, Chief Revenue Officer at Morae. "I am excited to join Morae and contribute to its continued success and growth in the burgeoning market for technology-enabled legal and compliance solutions."Since its founding in 2015, Morae has experienced steady and strong growth as a solutions company, fueled by its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. The MorAI family of Generative AI solutions, launched in 2024, has experienced strong market adoption, positioning the company well for its next phase of growth. Keith’s leadership, deep understanding of core metrics and KPIs, and ability to drive new revenue streams through product innovation and regional expansion will be invaluable as Morae builds upon this momentum.About MoraeMorae is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at morae.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.