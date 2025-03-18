Peter Fisher Joins Morae as Chief Product Officer

Morae Global Corporation Peter Fisher

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, announces the addition of Peter Fisher as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). The strategic addition to Morae's executive leadership team marks a milestone in the company's evolution. Since its founding, Morae has grown both organically and strategically to emerge as a leading global provider of technology and managed solutions for the legal market. After its successful launch of the MorAI family of generative AI solutions in 2024, Peter's appointment underscores Morae’s continuing growth trajectory as a solutions company and its steadfast commitment to ensuring best-in-class client experiences and pioneering innovation.Peter joins Morae from SymphonyAI, where he served as Chief Product Officer, leading their global product organization and driving major advancements in financial crime and compliance solutions. Peter has held previous product leadership positions at BAE Systems, 4Finance, and Nokia. He specializes in leveraging emerging technologies such as AI and advanced analytics to create scalable and innovative products that address critical client challenges.At Morae, Peter will be responsible for developing and executing a clear and compelling vision and strategy aligned with the company’s goals for its technology and product solutions. He will lead a global product management team focused on driving innovation and excellence across all new and existing product initiatives aligned to Morae’s tech-based solution strategy. Peter will collaborate closely with customers, business teams, and technology leaders to understand their needs, facilitate solution engineering, and deliver problem-solving products. This will include identifying opportunities to leverage third party technologies, AI, and proprietary solutions to enhance delivery processes and services."I am thrilled to welcome Peter to our executive team as we build upon our growing momentum as the world’s leader in innovative legal technology and AI solutions," said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Morae. "Peter’s proven track record of developing market-winning product strategies and delivering cutting-edge solutions will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint, build and enhance our tech-based products and solutions, and drive operational excellence and positive outcomes for our clients."Peter’s role will include staying abreast and ahead of key market trends and enabling greater agility at Morae to quickly seize upon new opportunities and market changes, particularly in respect to generative AI and large language models for the company’s MorAI family of Gen AI-powered solutions. This will encompass managing the full product lifecycle, ensuring competitiveness of Morae’s product portfolio, and developing strategies to accelerate market acceptance and adoption."I am excited to join Morae and look forward to working with the entire team to drive even greater success for Morae and our clients," said Peter Fisher. “I am passionate about contributing to Morae’s mission by developing products that empower legal and compliance professionals to achieve their objectives with measurable business impact."About MoraeMorae is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at morae.com and follow us on LinkedIn

