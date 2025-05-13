Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction of a critical project to replace nearly 2,500 lead service lines in the City of Albany, improving drinking water, protecting public health, and enhancing quality of life. It’s the first project to get underway with the Governor’s new Lead Infrastructure Forgiveness and Transformation Grants – a $100 million statewide initiative to help local governments get the lead out. This funding is a key component of the governor’s comprehensive strategy to rid New York’s water systems of dangerous lead pipes while protecting the pockets of local ratepayers.

“Removing lead from our water systems is not just a matter of public health, it's a matter of equity, safety, and affordability for all communities,” Governor Hochul said. “I’ll keep fighting to ensure local governments can fund essential upgrades to their water systems without taking on crippling debt and overburdening New York families who deserve safe, clean water at rates they can afford.”

The $12.9 million project spans all 15 city wards, focused on streets containing water mains installed prior to 1975. The project will provide full lead service line replacement to entire street segments at no cost to homeowners or renters.

Albany was one of 12 municipalities awarded this state grant to fully cover the cost of their lead service line replacement. This $3.9 million state grant for Albany will reimburse costs that were not fully covered by the $9 million federal grant, so at completion of the project, the city will not need to pay back the $3.9 million in EFC financing. The initiative delivers on Governor Hochul’s affordability and safety agenda, helping to ensure local ratepayers in these communities will not bear the financial burden of these vital water quality projects.

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Science tells us that there is no safe level of lead exposure. Yet millions of lead service lines remain in operation across the country, putting the health and safety of American families at risk. This initiative will bring us closer to a lead-free future by replacing nearly 2,500 lead service lines in the City of Albany, ensuring safe drinking water and improved quality of life for residents across the city. The replacement of lead service lines is one of the best investments we can make in the future of our communities, and I applaud Governor Hochul for recognizing and acting on this critical issue. Going forward, I remain committed to securing additional federal funding to realize our mission to get the lead out of our drinking water and ensure that every New Yorker and every American knows the water from their tap is clean and safe.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “Thank you Governor Hochul, President Coleman, and Dr. McDonald for your support in transforming Albany's water infrastructure. I also want to applaud the Albany Water Department and Commissioner Joseph Coffey for taking the initiative to work toward creating a lead-free water system for our City. Across the country, millions of homes still receive drinking water through privately-owned lead services lines, and it is estimated 40% of the homes in Albany fall into this category. As we know, this issue has disproportionately impacted Albany's historically underserved neighborhoods, making this initiative vital to ensuring every resident in our city has clean, safe drinking water. Since taking office, my administration has invested more than $150 million in water and sewer infrastructure improvements – a larger investment over the past 12 years than the 20 previous years combined – and this program is yet another example of my administration’s commitment to equitably investing in our City’s infrastructure.”

Lead is harmful to human health and can enter drinking water when plumbing materials that contain lead corrode, especially where the water has high acidity or low mineral content that corrodes pipes and fixtures. The most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures. In homes with lead pipes that connect the home to the water main, also known as lead services lines, these pipes are typically the most significant source of lead in the water. Lead pipes are more likely to be found in older cities and homes built before 1986.

This funding is part of a $340 million statewide initiative that combines state resources with federal grants to remove lead pipes from water systems across New York. Coupling state and federal funding takes the fiscal pressure off communities, allowing them to replace more lead service lines without incurring additional costs. The State’s strategic approach continues to provide communities with the resources they need to improve their water infrastructure without putting undue financial strain on ratepayers.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The $100 million Lead Infrastructure Forgiveness and Transformation program represents Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to safeguarding our drinking water by eliminating lead from plumbing and protecting the health of our communities. We thank the Environmental Facilities Corporation and our federal partners for their collaborative leadership and investments in ensuring the water delivered to consumers here in Albany and throughout New York State meets the highest standards.”

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Governor Hochul’s landmark $100 million initiative is helping to ensure that New Yorkers - no matter where they live - have access to clean, safe, and affordable drinking water. EFC is pleased to work with the Department of Health and local governments to get these dollars out the door quickly so communities can get shovels in the ground for their projects. I commend Mayor Sheehan and her administration for their extraordinary work in undertaking these life-saving system improvements for the people of Albany.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, ““There are more than 13,000 lead pipes in the City of Albany alone. When we turn on the tap, we expect our water to be clean, lead-free, and drinkable. Today's investment represents one of the first bold steps towards ensuring that every child in our Capital Region has access to clean, fresh water. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the State Senate to continue funding lead pipe replacement and clean water infrastructure in every community across the 46th District: rural, suburban, and urban.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said “As both a legislator and a former mayor, I know firsthand how vital it is to invest in infrastructure that protects public health without placing an undue burden on our communities. This lead service line replacement project represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking investment we need. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the Environmental Facilities Corporation, and the Department of Health for their leadership and commitment to getting the lead out and delivering cleaner, safer drinking water for all. Today’s groundbreaking in Albany is an example of what we can achieve when state and local governments work together to prioritize the health and safety of our residents.”

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “Safe, clean drinking water should be a fundamental right. The Lead Infrastructure Forgiveness and Transformation Grants are a critical initiative to not only remove lead from our service lines, but also make sure that cost doesn’t fall on Albany families and local governments. This investment from Governor Hochul is a huge win for Albany to make sure our state and local government can work together to ensure city residents have safe drinking water without footing the bill.

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Every community deserves safe drinking water, and this $100 million investment is a major step toward delivering that. This project is about more than pipes and pavement, it’s about laying a foundation for a more resilient and equitable city for generations to come. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to the health and safety of our residents.”

Albany Water Commissioner Joseph Coffey said, “In 2019, the Albany Water Department and Albany Water Board included in our strategic plan an initiative to remove all lead water services by 2034. Since 2019, we have replaced over 1700 lead water services. The Water Board created a grant reimbursement program in 2021 to assist homeowners in replacing lead water services and to date, over 780 grants have been awarded totaling over $1.2 million. Now, with the support of Governor Hochul, the Environmental Facilities Corporation, and the NYS State Health Department, this funding will be a catalyst to advance our goal of removing all lead water services in the city.”

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY25 Executive Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a record $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017. New Yorkers can track projects benefiting from EFC’s investments using the interactive project impact dashboard.