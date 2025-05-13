Councilmember Fani-González, County Executive Elrich and Community Members Launch “Creative Wheaton” to Champion Arts, Culture, and Economic Growth in Wheaton

MARYLAND, May 13 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Natali Fani-González

Creative Wheaton, a newly established non-profit organization, will work to increase Wheaton’s cultural identity and promote business opportunities

Creative Wheaton, Inc., a newly established nonprofit organization created to elevate Wheaton’s profile as a regional destination for arts, culture, and commerce will celebrate its official launch on Friday, May 16 at 4 p.m. at the Wheaton Streetery on Elkin Street and Price Avenue. Community members are invited to attend this free event to meet the inaugural board of directors, learn more about the organization’s vision, and discover how to get involved. Light refreshments will be provided.

“Wheaton has always had the talent and cultural richness, yet we’ve lacked the structure to support it in a sustainable way,” said Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who also Chairs the Economic Development Committee for the Council. “We are proud to be launching a community-driven effort that is grounded in Wheaton’s identity and led by the people who live, work, and innovate here. Creative Wheaton is the engine we need to power a new era of creativity, community, and economic growth.”

Creative Wheaton is the culmination of over a year of work by local artists, students, business owners, and civic leaders, in close collaboration with Councilmember Natali Fani-González and County Executive Marc Elrich. The nonprofit aims to strengthen Wheaton’s cultural identity, increase local business traffic, and unify district promotional efforts.

“The launch of Creative Wheaton marks a major step forward in realizing Wheaton’s potential as a vibrant hub for arts, culture, and economic opportunity,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “Wheaton’s designation as an Arts & Entertainment District was only the beginning—now, with a strong nonprofit partner like Creative Wheaton, we have the structure and community leadership in place to truly activate the area. This launch comes at a pivotal moment, as we prepare to build the new Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center. Together, these efforts set the stage for Wheaton to become a true artistic anchor for Montgomery County. I want to thank the Creative Wheaton Advisory Committee, the County teams, including the Mid-County Regional Office, and Councilmember Natali Fani-González for their vision and dedication in bringing us to this exciting moment.”

Ali Oliver-Krueger, President of Creative Wheaton’s Board, added: “Wheaton is home to a rich and vibrant arts and culture landscape, and we at Creative Wheaton are excited to roll up our sleeves and get to work, shining a spotlight on the wonderful work that is happening and supporting the advancement of our arts and culture community.”

Creative Wheaton is structured to be inclusive and collaborative, enabling broad participation from local stakeholders. The goal of the organization is to become a self-sustaining organization that can fundraise independently and support its mission long-term, relying on limited government support while building strong community and philanthropic partnerships.

In the coming months, Creative Wheaton will begin its search for an executive director and actively participate in a variety of community engagement efforts to increase its visibility and build connections across Wheaton.

Event Details:

Friday, May 16, 2025 at 4 p.m.

Wheaton Streetery on Elkin Street/Price Ave., meeting outside “3 Brothers’ Lounge” on 2405 Price Ave., Wheaton, MD 20902

Creative Wheaton Board of Directors

Ali Oliver-Krueger, President Matthew Ratz, Vice President Imani Drew, Secretary Hilary Judis, Treasurer Isabel Argoti Althea Grey-McKenzie Margaret K Rifkin Eliana Gebreegziabhar Jim Epstein

Ex-Officio Members

Councilmember Natali Fani-González Luisa Cardona

