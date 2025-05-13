Council Vice President Jawando’s Statement on Preliminary FY26 Budget Agreement with Montgomery County Public Schools

MARYLAND, May 13 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

From the Office of Council Vice President Will Jawando

Montgomery County Council Vice President Will Jawando issued the following statement regarding the proposal to fund 99.8 percent of the total Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Board of Education request.

“As chair of the Council’s Education and Culture Committee, I have consistently fought for the funding our public schools need to serve every student. I appreciate the effort by Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart, Board of Education President Julie Yang and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor to find a way forward during a challenging budget year. The proposal to increase the school system’s annual draw down from the retiree health benefit trust provides near-term stability, helping MCPS avoid immediate cuts to classrooms, staffing, and essential student services.

“That said, I am concerned that this is not a sustainable solution. Redirecting retiree health benefit funds may help us close the gap this year, but it creates added pressure on future budgets and postpones critical decisions about long-term funding.

“This short-term fix may provide what we need right now, but our students, educators and families deserve more. Moving forward, we must identify responsible and equitable ways to raise the revenues necessary for the County to meet its obligations and invest in the future and make Montgomery County one of the best public schools systems in the nation.

“By next year, we should have a clearer picture of our fiscal outlook—including any impacts from federal policy or tax changes—and I hope the Council will seize that opportunity to take more durable steps to prioritize our students and schools.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues next year, in the final budget cycle of my current term, to lay a stronger and more sustainable foundation for the future of our county and our school system.”

