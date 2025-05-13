Submit Release
California Bar backs provisional licensing after February exam mess

The State Bar of California's Board of Trustees on May 9 voted to extend an existing provisional licensure program, which it had enacted in 2020 when the bar exam was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to give unsuccessful February bar examinees or those who withdrew a period of two years to pass that test while working under supervision.

