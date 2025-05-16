Multiple straight grants, an almost grant, a depub, and more at large double conference — Part I

Ruling on a whopping 206 matters at its double conference yesterday, the Supreme Court took a number of notable actions. The court granted review in People v. Eaton. It’s the second grant of review in the case.

