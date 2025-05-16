A third vote for review, and another separate statement, on youth offender parole

The Supreme Court denied review in People v. Denem, in which a Second District, Division Three, Court of Appeal unpublished opinion rejected constitutional challenges to a statute (Penal Code section 3051(h)) that prevents otherwise available youth-offender parole hearings for defendants serving life without parole sentences for special circumstances murders committed when older than 17 and younger than 26.

